Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 04/06/2022

Jackson Browne Releases New Music Video For "Minutes To Downtown" From Grammy-Nominated Album Downhill From Everywhere

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Jackson Browne released the music video for "Minutes To Downtown." Rolling Stone said, "Browne's spare and striking new video for 'Minutes to Downtown' leaves little room for misinterpretation. Directed by his son Ryan, it simply features Browne tooling around Los Angeles, with no beginning, middle or end."

"The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you're tied to the place where you live and the things you do," Browne says of the Downhill From Everywhere track. "So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don't arrive anywhere, right?"

Browne's extensive US full band tour kicks off tonight at Saint Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, MO, with dates running through September. The tour supports Browne's acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. The full list of tour dates and ticket information are available at jacksonbrowne.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0118930 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039889812469482 secs