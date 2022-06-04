2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards To Honor Global Icon Jennifer Lopez With "Generation Award"





Executive Producers for both "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV revealed that global entertainment icon and lifestyle mogul, Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the "Generation Award" at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the epic one-night event will kick off LIVE from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8PM ET/PM. Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by multimedia personality Tayshia Adams beginning at 10PM ET/PT. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.The Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. Past recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire Fast & Furious franchise. Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television and business as one of the most influential artists in history. The only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously, she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. Additionally, Lopez has sold over 75 million records and her most recent It's My Party tour sold out in 2019. As a fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes' "Most Powerful Celebrity," and was the first to grace People Magazine's cover for "Most Beautiful Woman in the World".In addition to receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award, SAG, Critics Choice and two Golden Globe nominations for her critically acclaimed roles in the box office hits Hustlers and Selena, Lopez has received scores of awards, accolades, and honorariums for her work and philanthropy across multiple platforms. Most recently Lopez launched JLo Beauty, the decades-in-the-making skincare collection infused with the expertise and insights of the iconic star known for her healthy-looking, glowing skin. Her latest film, Marry Me, from Universal Pictures co-starring Owen Wilson and Maluma, hit theaters in February 2022 along with a soundtrack featuring all the songs from the film. It set record-breaking viewership numbers on Peacock, where it simultaneously premiered. Her next film HALFTIME, a documentary on her career and groundbreaking successes in 2019, will premiere on Netflix on June 14th. With a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Jennifer Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate. Sponsors of the MTV Movie & TV Awards include SONIC(R) Drive-In and TOSTITOS(TM). For updates and additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.Executive Producers for both "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.



