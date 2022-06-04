Billboard-charting artist TAN SES releases his latest album FERNWEH

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Fernweh" is a German word that describes the feeling of longing to travel away from the known home towards the fascinating new and unknown places where you gain experience by learning about new customs, flavours, thought systems and cultures.



Adventure and new horizons await us somewhere out there. This feeling has grown inside of us all after two years of a pandemic tragedy that shook our world so hard, changed so many lifes from the ground up and cost so many dear lives, closing/shutting everything down and forcing us social beings into isolation, quarantine and despair.



In German there are two contrary words that describe the longing for locations so strongly in a way that this feeling "hurts" inside. "Heimweh" meaning homesick and "Fernweh" the longing for being and going abroad thus meaning "farsick".



Tan Ses, a multi-award winning artist from Istanbul, living in Munich is the youngest in the SES Team. Through his art (photography, music and paintings) he tries to fusion orient with the occident. He believes that through art people can connect with different cultures and their history raising awareness, cultural acceptance and understanding better than with words alone.



Tan has a great interest in electronic music including sound design and programming, as well as a player of keyboard, piano, organ, guitar and percussion. He has released six albums so far which are all a mixture of ambient, world and ethnic tunes using traditional instruments and colourings in microtonal tunings. His songs have been published on 50 compilation albums worldwide.



The albums are available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Bandcamp and many other streaming platforms.



In the field of photography he is a street and travel photographer and member of the United Photo Press Organization.



tanses.de



