Post Malone Releases New Album "Twelve Carat Toothache"

The GRAMMY Award-nominated RIAA diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone presents his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache released via Mercury Records, Republic Records, and Universal Music.

In addition to massive anthems "Cooped Up" [with Roddy Ricch] and "One Right Now" [with The Weeknd], the record boasts appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI. Musically, Post collaborated with longtime cohorts such as producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt as well as Omer Fedi and more.

Last month, he made his debut on Saturday Night Live with showstopping performances of "Cooped Up" [feat. Roddy Ricch] and "Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol" [feat. Fleet Foxes]. Taking over popular culture, Post also contributed his take on the iconic "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" for Disney's Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Original Soundtrack.

Twelve Carat Toothache stands out as his first full-length in three years since the triple-platinum Hollywood's Bleeding crashed the Billboard Top 200 at #1.

Late last year, Post tested the waters with the explosive "One Right Now" with The Weeknd. It vaulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and drummed up over 1 billion streams in a few months' time.

TRACKLISTING:
Reputation
Cooped Up (with Roddy Ricch)
Lemon Tree
Wrapped Around Your Finger
I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)
I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song) (with Gunna)
Insane
Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol (with Fleet Foxes)
Wasting Angels (with The Kid LAROI)
Euthanasia
When I'm Alone
Waiting For A Miracle
One Right Now (with The Weeknd)




