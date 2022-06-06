Kate Bush Makes Rare Statement On Stranger Things' Use Of "Running Up That Hill"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kate Bush has made a rare public statement, writing a post on her website (opens in new tab) expressing delight at the renewed success of her 1985 classic Running Up That Hill.



"When the first series came out, friends kept asking us if we'd seen 'Stranger Things', so we checked it out and really loved it.



We've watched every series since then, as a family. When they approached us to use Running Up That Hill, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I'm really impressed by this latest series.



It's an epic piece of work - the shows are extremely well put together with great characters and fantastic SFX. It's very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it's being driven by the young fans who love the shows.

I'm really happy that the Duffer Brothers are getting such positive feedback for their latest creation. They deserve it." - Kate Bush









