Ultra Nate Delivers A 'Miracle' - First Single From Album 'Ultra'





A sultry and empowering smash packed with Afro pop flavour, MIRACLE should bring a healthy dose of heat to everyone's change of seasons. Chugging woodwind and undulating brass sections hustle up against slinky guitar licks. An incessant and percussive African-laced rhythm combines with Ultra's soul-drenched vocal and message, gliding into an ear worm of a groove.



"I wrote "MIRACLE" for women, especially



Weaving effortlessly in and out like a hypnotic needle and thread, the incessant motherland club groove and Ultra's comforting lyricism draws the listener into a flawless composition that demands the listener rise and dance.



2022 is a hugely significant year for Ultra Naté. The 25th anniversary of the release of her iconic single Free, it also marks an incredible three-decade milestone in the music industry. To celebrate the occasion, two of Ultra's earliest albums - Blue Notes In the Basement and One Woman's Insanity - will be fully remastered and for the very first time released across digital streaming platforms. Additionally, the original music videos for Ultra's singles It's Over Now, Is It Love? and How Long have been digitized and placed on Warner



Labelled one of Billboard's 'Greatest of All Time' and the voice behind countless international hits including the #1 hit Free, It's Over Now, Rejoicing, If You Could Read My Mind, 'Automatic', New Kind Of Medicine and Found A Cure, the iconic Ultra Naté is beloved by music fans the world over. Coming off the back of a UK-wide Ibiza Classics tour with Pete Tong, Becky Hill, Vula and the Heritage Orchestra that has won rave reviews, her vocal and song-writing has provided fans with 30 years of pure anthems that continue to stand the test of time. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary singer / songwriter / DJ / producer Ultra Naté today confirmed rumours of a new studio album titled ULTRA by dropping the long player's lead single MIRACLE, co-produced with Gianni Romano, Emanuelle Esposito, Bill Coleman and John "J-C" Carr.A sultry and empowering smash packed with Afro pop flavour, MIRACLE should bring a healthy dose of heat to everyone's change of seasons. Chugging woodwind and undulating brass sections hustle up against slinky guitar licks. An incessant and percussive African-laced rhythm combines with Ultra's soul-drenched vocal and message, gliding into an ear worm of a groove."I wrote "MIRACLE" for women, especially Black women like myself, as an affirmation and validation of our strength and power," explains Ultra. "We are constantly seeing events and images of social and racial injustices, it's not only heart-breaking in that moment but also leaves a lasting stain. During lockdown was no different, even with a full-scale pandemic happening, so much negative messaging was highlighted. I wanted to speak to my sisters, and possibly inspire women and young girls from all walks of life. I wanted "MIRACLE" to speak to our divine being within, in the hopes that we fully understand and appreciate our greatness."Weaving effortlessly in and out like a hypnotic needle and thread, the incessant motherland club groove and Ultra's comforting lyricism draws the listener into a flawless composition that demands the listener rise and dance.2022 is a hugely significant year for Ultra Naté. The 25th anniversary of the release of her iconic single Free, it also marks an incredible three-decade milestone in the music industry. To celebrate the occasion, two of Ultra's earliest albums - Blue Notes In the Basement and One Woman's Insanity - will be fully remastered and for the very first time released across digital streaming platforms. Additionally, the original music videos for Ultra's singles It's Over Now, Is It Love? and How Long have been digitized and placed on Warner Music Group's Rhino site for the first time officially, drawing a clear line between her beginnings and her continuing path at the heart of dance music 30 years later.Labelled one of Billboard's 'Greatest of All Time' and the voice behind countless international hits including the #1 hit Free, It's Over Now, Rejoicing, If You Could Read My Mind, 'Automatic', New Kind Of Medicine and Found A Cure, the iconic Ultra Naté is beloved by music fans the world over. Coming off the back of a UK-wide Ibiza Classics tour with Pete Tong, Becky Hill, Vula and the Heritage Orchestra that has won rave reviews, her vocal and song-writing has provided fans with 30 years of pure anthems that continue to stand the test of time.



