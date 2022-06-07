Demi Lovato Announces 8th Studio Album 'Holy Fvck'



Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over their career, including an MTV Video New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has announced their 8th studio album, HOLY FVCK, will be released on Friday, August 19, 2022 via Island Records. The 16-track album is a sonic journey grounded in Demi's rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences. HOLY FVCK is available for pre-order on Demi's webstore now."The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you," states Demi.The album's highly-anticipated lead single "Skin of My Teeth," will arrive this Friday, June 10, alongside it's music video. Demi will be performing the new song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, June 9th. The infectious rock-laced track showcases Demi's multi-faceted artistry and powerhouse vocals. The song was produced by Warren Felder (OAK), and written by Demi Lovato, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, and Aaron Puckett (lil aaron).The album follows Demi's critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, following its release on April 2, 2021. Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. They were first known for their onscreen talents, and soon after became a musical phenomenon for their remarkable vocal ability. With an audience of over 215 million on social media, Demi has established themselves as a global sensation.With nearly 30 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with their renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. From the resilient ballad "Skyscraper," to the unapologetic earworm " Sorry Not Sorry " and their enduring queer anthem "Cool for the Summer," Demi's discography showcases their musicality knows no bounds, with a genre-blending approach that has infused pop, R&B, rock, soul and more. Through several sold out tours, Demi has brought their undeniable stage presence to venues across the globe, while live performances such as their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl LIV and the powerful debut of their single " Anyone " at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards have garnered universal acclaim.With seven studio albums under their belt, all of which debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and four boasting over one billion streams on Spotify, Demi elevates their signature sound with their upcoming eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK. The album is a sonic journey grounded in Demi's rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences.Demi has been lauded by fans and peers alike for their authenticity and vulnerability, demonstrating their transformative growth across two celebrated documentaries, 2017's Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen's official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world.Lovato has been honored with numerous awards and accolades over their career, including an MTV Video Music Award, 14 Teen Choice Awards, five People's Choice Awards, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award and a GLAAD Vanguard Award for their services to LGBTQ+ activism. They have also received two GRAMMY Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations for their work. A native of Dallas, Demi resides in Los Angeles.



