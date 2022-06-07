Funk Fest Kicked Off Black Music Month With Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Jazmine Sullivan, The No Limit Reunion & More





WEIV is a premium social platform where fans subscribe for exclusive access to the social creators they love. The subscription-based model allows content creators, aka WEIVmakers, to chat, offer giveaways, publish all forms of content - audio, images, video, etc. - and sell merch, tickets, and more directly to their fans, aka WEIVriders, who follow for free or unlock more for a fee. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's always a good time to celebrate the musical contributions of black musicians, and this year, the Funk Fest Tour is providing a dynamic live show and an exclusive virtual experience in the spirit of Black Music Month. Funk Fest Tour kicked off Black Music Month with the queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J Blige, Anthony Hamilton, Jazmine Sullivan, Raheem DeVaughn, Trina, Carl Thomas, Tweet, the No Limit Reunion with Master P, Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, the legendary group Jodeci and more this past weekend at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, FL.For over 20 years, Funk Fest celebration continues attracting music enthusiasts globally and has consistently proven to be one of the best live shows to experience stellar acts influenced by rhythm and groove of the Funk sound. Never one to miss a beat with the impressive lineup of talent, the stellar performances of all the acts was truly one to experience. From Mary J. Blige bringing the house down with her musical powers and her golden glamour who stunned the Funk Fest crowd with her Gucci hot pants, mini vest and statement boots to the heartfelt tribute Master P paid to his daughter, the impact of Florida Funk Fest 2022 stretches beyond the electrifying performances.Funk Fest is committed to elevating the creative contributions of Black musicians throughout the year. Still, especially in recognition of Black Music Month and this year, the premier festival with performers influenced by the rhythm and groove of the funk sound hosted an exclusive virtual backstage experience. Funk Fest formed a strategic alliance with premium social media platform WEIV to provide virtual access with a behind the scenes look at the concert series. The invitation-only, ad-free platform also enables Funk Fest to grow charity initiatives by fundraising via content. Through the Funk Fest Tour charity initiative, WEIV donated to local charity Hapco Music Foundation, Inc."Thankfully the threat of a tropical storm was not enough to stop the spirit of good music, good people and good times, now, the Funk Fest Tour heads to Louisville, KY," said Funk Fest Tour founder, Leo Bennett. On June 18th at Waterfront Park, Funk Fest tour invades Louisville, KY with Jodeci, Stokley, Tweet, Carl Thomas, the No Limit Reunion with Master P, Mia X, Sillk The Shocker, Mystikal, Fiend, Mr. Serv-On and more to continue the celebration of Black Music Month and the observance of Juneteenth weekend.Tickets for the Funk Fest Tour are available on www.funkfesttour.comAdditional tour dates will be announced & log on to view acts for each cityVariety Entertainment is an innovative entertainment company focused on creating and executing culturally impactful live music experiences. Founder Leo Bennett, Florida A&M University Pharmacy Alumni, launched Funk Fest in Mobile, AL, in 1994 and prided himself on producing a show with rhythm-driven musical acts where black and brown people can unapologetically celebrate the culture. The concert has since evolved into the most extensive and longest-running R&B concert tour in the United States. The Funk Fest Tour concert series has been held in Charlotte, Miami, Detroit, Tampa, Atlanta, Orlando, Louisville, Tallahassee, Memphis, Washington, DC, and Jacksonville. Musical heavyweights such as Outkast, BabyFace, Jodeci, New Edition, Salt-n-Pepa, 8 Ball & MJG, Cameo, Charlie Wilson, Eryka Badu, Rick Ross and a host of others have performed on the Funk Fest Tour stage. Funk Fest Tour makes an economic impact in each tour city and provides awareness and a monetary donation to a local charity.WEIV is a premium social platform where fans subscribe for exclusive access to the social creators they love. The subscription-based model allows content creators, aka WEIVmakers, to chat, offer giveaways, publish all forms of content - audio, images, video, etc. - and sell merch, tickets, and more directly to their fans, aka WEIVriders, who follow for free or unlock more for a fee.



