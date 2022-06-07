Trace Adkins To Hit The Warner Theatre Main Stage, October 2022





Since then, Adkins has pioneered a mix of classic Country minded traditionalism and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, breaking open new avenues in modern Country through fun-filled hits like " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Warner Theatre will welcome Trace Adkins to the Main Stage on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8:00 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, June 7 at 10 am and to the General Public Friday, June 10 at 10 am.In his 25-year career in Country music, Trace Adkins has sold over 11 MILLION albums, charted over 20 singles, earned numerous awards and GRAMMY nominations, and garnered over TWO BILLION streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances, and has expanded his Country career to include film and TV acting. He broke out in 1996 with the debut album, DREAMIN' OUT LOUD, cracking the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with "Every Light In the House Is On" and following with the #1 smash, "This Ain't (No Thinkin' Thing)."Since then, Adkins has pioneered a mix of classic Country minded traditionalism and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, breaking open new avenues in modern Country through fun-filled hits like " Honky Tonk Badonkadonk " and " Hillbilly Bone " (with Blake Shelton). He'll celebrate the silver anniversary of his album debut in 2021 with THE WAY I WANNA GO, doing exactly what he always has - mixing pure-Country reverence with standout collaborations featuring Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder on harmonica and more. Adkins' newest single "Where The Country Girls At" (featuring Luke Bryan and Pitbull) is available everywhere now.



