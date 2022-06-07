Alan Walker Teams Up With Corite To Release Fan-backed Single "Unity"





Continuously delivering thumping beats and hypnotic records, 24-year old Norwegian DJ and Producer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The internationally acclaimed musician Alan Walker releases his powerful anthem "Unity," in collaboration with his fanbase, The Walkers, via an exciting new partnership with Corite. Utilizing Corite's unique fan-powered Web3 platform, Alan's fanbase was able to get shares of the song and become influential stakeholders in the Alan Walker universe. " Unity " signifies Corite's largest release to date, raising $25,000 in a fully-backed campaign, with 3,000 fans being able to contribute between $1 and $10 each, and more than half of the fans contributing with cryptocurrency. For the next five years, these backers will be active in making the song a success and receive a share of the revenue generated when " Unity " is streamed across streaming platforms, making this groundbreaking release a triumph in disrupting the traditional record label model.A huge Corite success, " Unity " is just the first part of a multi-phase campaign, which is set to see Alan and Corite partner on a series of innovative Web3 initiatives and collaborations. Throughout 2022, fans can expect many more projects from the partnership and new blockchain experiences, including Alan's genesis NFT. Corite will also be alongside Alan every step of the way for his upcoming global headline tour, Walkerverse: The Tour."I'm so happy to finally bring 'Unity' to streaming platforms worldwide," states Alan Walker. "It's important for myself and The Walkers to have a partner that truly understands the power of community and what we are doing in the Walkerverse. Corite is shaking up the music industry through innovative thinking and I can't think of a better partner to embark on this Web3 journey with. 2022 is all about giving back and it's a blessing that The Walkers are now able to share the rewards. We're all in this together."Holistically produced, written and recorded by Alan and The Walkers, " Unity " is a true communal anthem. Alan worked alongside The Walkers to collaborate on all aspects of the release, from writing the lyrics to creating the artwork to producing the music video, which has accrued over 65 million views. The single encapsulates Alan's beliefs that all of us should be equal, breaking down the barriers between artist and fans. Alan notably wears a face mask as a sign of solidarity and unity - anyone could be a Walker, including Alan himself. Unity " serves as a powerful case study on the fan-forward method that Alan and Corite are pioneering. Corite is a platform that enables artists at any stage of their career to eschew the traditional record label model and engage their fans in a mutually beneficial way, while still releasing their music across all major streaming platforms - including Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and YouTube. By launching fan-funding campaigns on Corite, artists can generate additional revenue streams, secure funding and organic promotional support from their followers. This rewards their fans as active backers with a portion of the royalties. Corite supports contributions via Paypal, Google Pay, credit card and cryptocurrency."Partnering with Alan was a natural fit," states Mattias Tengblad, co-founder and CEO of Corite. "Alan's dedication to community is unparalleled and he's the model example of how artists should engage with their fanbase. His Web3 mentality levels the playing field for all of us to be creators alongside him. Everything that he is doing with The Walkers today will be replicated by the industry many years from now."ALAN WALKER 2022 WALKERVERSE TOUR DATES28th September: MANCHESTER ACADEMY - Manchester, United Kingdom29th September: O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON - London, United Kingdom1st October: LOTTO ARENA - Merksem, Belgium6th October: SPORTHALLE HAMBURG - Hamburg, Germany7th October: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE - Düsseldorf, Germany8th October: TAURON ARENA - Krakow, Poland12th October: ST MARX HALLEN - Vienna, Austria14th October: HALLE 622 - Zürich, Switzerland15th October: FABRIQUE - Milan, Italy19th October: AFAS LIVE - Amsterdam, the Netherlands20th October" ZENITH - Paris, France21st October: ROCKHAL - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg22nd October: JAHRHUNDERHALLE - Frankfurt, Germany3rd November: SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM - Dallas, TX, USA4th November: CONCOURSE - Austin, TX, USA5th November: BAYOU MUSIC CENTER - Houston, TX, USA8th November: BUCKHEAD THEATER - Atlanta, GA, USA9th November: ECHOSTAGE - Washington, DC, USA11th November: GREAT HALL - Brooklyn, NY, USA15th November: HOUSE OF BLUES - Boston, MA, USA16th November: MTELUS - Montreal, QC, Canada17th November: LONDON MUSIC HALL - London, ON, Canada18th November: REBEL - Toronto, ON, Canada19th November: RADIUS - Chicago, IL, USA25th November: HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE - Vancouver, BC, Canada26th November: ROSELAND THEATER - Portland, OR, USA29th November: MISSION BALLROOM - Denver, CO, USA2nd December: HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM - Los Angeles, CA, USA3rd December: BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM - San Francisco, CA, USAContinuously delivering thumping beats and hypnotic records, 24-year old Norwegian DJ and Producer Alan Walker is truly a force to be reckoned with. With over 115 million followers across his social platforms, 8.7 billion YouTube views, and a staggering 50 billion audio and video streams, the young artist from Bergen, Norway is nowhere near kicking his feet up anytime soon. Alan Walker arrived on the music scene in late 2015 with his debut hit single Faded, garnering over a 1.3 billion Spotify streams and a massive 2,9 billion YouTube video views. Being the 19th most-watched music video on YouTube, the single also left him with a BRIT awards nomination for Song of the Year, as well as a Norwegian Grammy win in the same category. After building a massive social following, releasing a string of successful singles like Alone and Darkside, and collaborating with artists like Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars and Coldplay, the chart-topping debut album Different World arrived in late 2018, amassing over 3.2 billion streams on Spotify. While holding a pristine track record, Alan has played over 600 headlining shows and festivals to date, including Coachella and Tomorrowland, in addition to selling out his worldwide arena tour, Aviation Tour. In 2022, Alan is upping the ante with astonishing new music and visuals, so buckle up, cause he's just getting started.



