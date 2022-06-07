Steve Aoki - Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer



The new era of Call of Duty begins on October 28, 2022. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Activision has released a new variant of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser trailer, and this time it features DJ and record producer Steve Aoki.For this version of the teaser trailer, Steve Aoki is riding along as a team member of Modern Warfare 2's Task Force 141. The scene features Captain Price, Ghost, Gaz, and the game's newest member, Col. Alejandro Vargas. The members of Task Force 141 all wear battle-hardened expressions as Aoki asks what they're listening to in their headsets. He answers himself by saying, "Oh, it's me."To make his presence even more ridiculous, Aoki pulls out a cake that's decorated with frosting and the iconic Modern Warfare catch phrase: Stay frosty. Aoki proceeds to lick some frosting, and he says it "tastes like victory." In the end, Captain Price decides that it's probably best for Aoki's character to stay in the van.Thanks to the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II live action trailer featuring famed DJ, Steve Aoki."Being in the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II live action trailer has been too much fun. I am excited for everyone to see the spot.," said Steve Aoki."I am a huge fan of Call of Duty and when I'm not in the studio or performing, you can usually find me online."The new era of Call of Duty begins on October 28, 2022.



