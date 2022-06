Sugar Ray, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To Headline Tequila & Taco Music Festival In Ventura

Embodying the endless summer of popular music and culture, powerhouse rock band



The festival season is just kicking off at Surfer's Point LIVE with massive upcoming events including SUNDAY FUNDAY! HIP HOP EDITION featuring New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ventura's beloved Tequila & Taco Music Festival will be returning July 9 - 10 to Surfer's Point LIVE at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy premium tequila sampling, a full schedule of live entertainment, delicious street tacos, refreshing craft beer and margaritas, and an artisanal craft market, all at an idyllic, outdoor beach setting, cooled by ocean breezes.Embodying the endless summer of popular music and culture, powerhouse rock band Sugar Ray - co-founded by Mark McGrath [vocals] and Rodney Sheppard [lead guitar] - will headline on Saturday performing their catalog of carefree, summertime hits. Opening the day are Spanish-language Adelaide with an electrifying tribute to Latina Women including a rollicking set from Selena, Smooth Sounds of Santana bringing Latin-infused grooves, and Full Clip, a multi-cultural, rock en Español, reggae and cumbia band.The party continues Sunday with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - one of the greatest hip-hop acts of all time - performing an unforgettable set of hits and jams. Samba-Reggae-Funk group SambaDá and cumbia groundbreakers, La Sonora Dinamita will kick off the day with a blend of groovy tropical vibes.A variety of top-shelf tequila brands will be participating in the festival's Saturday and Sunday tequila tasting, and delicious margaritas and other beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees will also be able to enjoy mouthwatering gourmet street tacos from a range of popular food vendors.There are three levels of tickets available: The Tequila Experience that includes festival entry and top-shelf tequila sampling; the Margarita Experience - a pair of tickets that includes festival entry, two margaritas and two souvenir glasses; and General Admission tickets that include festival entry. All tickets provide full access to food and beverage vendors and live entertainment. Tickets and information are available at tequilaandtacomusicfestival.comFestival hours are Saturdays from 1:00 - 9:00pm and Sundays from 12:00pm - 6:00pm."It's time to head to the beach, soak up the sunshine and enjoy the cool sea breeze at the Ventura County Fairgrounds," said Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO of CBF Productions. "We are thrilled to be celebrating our 10th anniversary of bringing live entertainment and delicious food and drink to this beautiful location right by the Pacific Ocean."The festival season is just kicking off at Surfer's Point LIVE with massive upcoming events including SUNDAY FUNDAY! HIP HOP EDITION featuring Flo Rida & Lil Jon on Sunday, June 26. Plus, the long-awaited return of the legendary hometown Country music festival, Boots & Brews headlined by country superstar Cole Swindell, plus Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and Raelynn on Saturday, August 20. The full calendar of exciting events coming to Surfer's Point LIVE can be found at SurfersPointLive.com