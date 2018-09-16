Shygirl Shares New Single "Come For Me"; Debut Album Nymph Arrives On September 30, 2022





Produced by Arca, "Come For Me" is a broken-down dance track showcasing the various iterations of electronic dance music Shygirl cascades through on Nymph. Throughout the song Shygirl reminds us how she has the power and the know-how to dominate and direct what's going down; "Come when you're called / Be easy if I take the lead" she says.



"Come For Me" follows the lead single from Nymph, "Firefly," which arrived with visuals directed by Yasser Abubeker. The 12-tracks of Nymph were created with a close-knit group of friends and previous collaborators including Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Cosha, and as previously mentioned Arca, along with the producers Noah Goldstein,



"Shygirl is in full control of her artistic vision no matter the scale." - NME

"her voice as an artist has never been stronger" - Resident Advisor

"energy that's raunchy and infectious" - Rolling Stone



Hot on the heels of the announcement of her forthcoming debut album Nymph due



Nymph will follow Shygirl's collaboration with FKA twigs on the Caprisongs track "papi bones" along with the late 2021 offering "Cleo," which arrived with a



Since the ALIAS EP's release, Shygirl has gone on to star in Burberry's AW21 presentation, claim a coveted spot in Forbes' 30 Under 30, grace the cover of Berlin's influential 032c magazine and team up with Mura Masa to remix the Lady Gaga and Blackpink track "Sour Candy" for the praised Dawn of Chromatica album.



Shygirl will be performing at various festivals across the UK,

She will head out on her own headline UK & European tour in December performing in London at Printworks on December 1 and Manchester Albert Hall on December 2.



Upcoming festival dates:

6/10 - Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

6/11 - Beyond The Pale Festival, Ireland

6/17 - New York, NY @ Ladyland Festival

6/22-26 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/24 - Madrid, ES @ Paraiso Festival

7/2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/13 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain

7/14 - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

7/22 - Maubeuge, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes Festival

8/7 - Katowice, Poland @ Katowice Festival

9/3 - Bristol, UK @ Forward Festival

9/16-18/2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

9/23 -Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

11/5 - Sao Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/12 - Santiago de Chile, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound



UK & EU headline tour dates:

1 Dec - Printworks, London (UK)

2 Dec - Albert Hall, Manchester (UK)

6 Dec - Astra, Berlin (DE)

7 Dec - Melkweg, Amsterdam (NL)

