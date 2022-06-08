Belgian Producer Lavito Partners Collaborates With Journalist Ian Urbina For The Outlaw Ocean Music Project





The Outlaw Ocean



Lavito's interest in the subject dates back to his time in University: "I had this one particular class named Sea Law. I remember I was astonished by the fact that there were still places where there was no law," Lavito said. "My perception was - well I'm sure someone is taking care of the companies who are crossing these lines so I don't have to worry."



Spanning genres from classical to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined The Outlaw Ocean

"What inspired me the most when I read The Outlaw Ocean is the fact that Ian is kind of devoting his life to the ocean," Lavito said. "We, on the other side, here on our safe shores, safe on the ground, we don't always realize that things are happening right there."



Growing up in a musical family, Lavito, whose real name is

"Frontiers" by Lavito is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.

Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.



