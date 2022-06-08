Steven Lee Olsen Unveils New Track "The Woods"



Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Steven Lee Olsen unveils his latest new track, "The Woods" out today via Universal Music.

"Let the real world fade like the knees on your denim. To get out the woods, you gotta get back in them." A make-good track with themes around coming back to yourself and grounding yourself within the hustle and bustle of life, "The Woods" arrives on the heels of Olsen's heartfelt, 'love letter to Nashville' "Nashville or Nothing," which took off reaching over 2.1 million streams.

The past year has been a standout one for the singer-songwriter with a string of releases including his Universal Music Canada debut EP, Relationship Goals which amassed over 10 million global streams. The collection of songs showcases the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter's incredibly versatile vocal stylings and honest storytelling that reflect his soul, country, R&B, and pop influences. On release, the EP's title track peaked at #5 on Canadian Country Radio and was added to top playlists both internationally and domestically.

Having solidified himself as a chart-topping lyricist and an artist with a global reach, powerhouse vocalist Steven Lee Olsen is one of this generation's most promising Country singer-songwriters. With each release, Olsen highlights his ever-evolving artistry and identity as a singer-songwriter, further carving his name in country music. Stay tuned for much more to come throughout 2022.

An adventurous musician who is as much an R&B vocalist as he is a country-pop artist and with over 50 million cumulative streams to date, Steven Lee Olsen is just getting started. After years of hard work honing his craft and carving out a reputation as a chart-topping songwriter for artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, and more, Steven Lee Olsen's passion for writing and producing pushed him into a new space - that of a recording artist, separate from his work writing stories only for the stars around him.

Born and raised in a suburb of Toronto, Olsen moved to Nashville in 2004 to pursue his dreams of being a songwriter. He spent years in Music City working on his songwriting skills by drawing upon his R&B, soul, country, and pop influences, eventually breaking into the upper echelons of Nashville songwriters. Olsen's work has been recorded by some of Country music's most significant artists like Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Billy Currington, The Judds, Dallas Smith and many others. He has notched impressive accolades, including two No.1 hits in the US with his Grammy-nominated, double-platinum certified song "Blue Ain't Your Color" performed by Keith Urban and "More Girls Like You" performed by Kip Moore. He also went No.1 in Canada with co-writing credits on the platinum hit "Drop," performed by Dallas Smith.




