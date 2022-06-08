Kylie Minogue Launches Wine Brand In US With Intimate Performance In New York





Joined by close friends, press, and invited guests, The LGBT icon kicked off pride with a stripped down performance of some of her greatest hits-including "







In just over 2 years, the brand has achieved remarkable success with a portfolio of 9 wines including the best-selling Rosé collections and Prosecco Rosé in the UK. With multiple awards including three golds in the prestigious Drinks Business Wine Awards, and distribution now in 11 countries, the brand is going from strength to strength in partnership with Benchmark Drinks.



"I am absolutely thrilled to be launching



Since The Loco-Motion topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia,



In 2019, she set the current record for the most-watched performance ever at Glastonbury, with over 3.9 million people tuning in. To coincide with her birthday on May 28th 2020, Kylie launched New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The celebrated multi-hyphenate Kylie Minogue launched her new wine brand, Kylie Minogue Wines with an intimate performance at Café Carlyle in the Carlyle Hotel on June 6th.Joined by close friends, press, and invited guests, The LGBT icon kicked off pride with a stripped down performance of some of her greatest hits-including " Spinning Around ", "Love at First Sight", and (of course) "Can't Get You Out of My Head". Guests were also treated to complimentary glasses of her upcoming Prosecco and Rosé. Post-performance, guest were invited to "mix & mingle" with the singer in celebration of the successful venture. Kylie Minogue Wines has sold over 5 million bottles (that's over 20 million glasses of Kylie Minogue Wine poured) and are available to purchase in 11 countries in esteemed stores such as wine.com, Harvey Nichols, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Spar. Kylie Minogue Wines' Prosecco Rosé is the number one selling branded Prosecco Rosé in the UK, with over 15.8 per cent of the market and over £7.7 million of sales, a third more than its nearest competitor.In just over 2 years, the brand has achieved remarkable success with a portfolio of 9 wines including the best-selling Rosé collections and Prosecco Rosé in the UK. With multiple awards including three golds in the prestigious Drinks Business Wine Awards, and distribution now in 11 countries, the brand is going from strength to strength in partnership with Benchmark Drinks."I am absolutely thrilled to be launching Kylie Minogue Rosés in America. It has been a dream of mine to introduce Kylie Minogue Wines to the United States so this is a very special moment for me. I can't wait for Americans to be able to enjoy, and fall in love with these beautiful rosé wines." -Kylie MinogueSince The Loco-Motion topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia, Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, achieved 34 Top Tens and 7 Number Ones. She has since become the only female artist to have a number record in five decades. In 2008, Kylie was awarded an OBE for services to music as well as the highest cultural honour in France, Chevalier Dans L'Odre Des Arts et Des Lettres, by the French Government for her contribution to the enrichment of French culture.In 2019, she set the current record for the most-watched performance ever at Glastonbury, with over 3.9 million people tuning in. To coincide with her birthday on May 28th 2020, Kylie launched Kylie Minogue Wines exclusively with London-based distributor Benchmark Drinks.



