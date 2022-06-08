BTS Unveil Global #MyBTStory Challenge Exclusively On Youtube Shorts



From the start, BTS' career has been filled with countless unforgettable moments. In celebration of their new album Proof dropping this Friday (June 10), BTS are inviting ARMY and music fans everywhere to join them in commemorating incredible moments like this and more with the #MyBTStory challenge.



Within the letter, BTS expressed their appreciation of ARMY's unwavering support over the past nine years and asked them to share their favorite memories from that time on YouTube Shorts using the hashtag #MyBTStory. Soundtracked to "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" or any of BTS' hit songs, the Shorts created as part of this month-long challenge will honor the one of a kind connection that BTS have built with ARMY and music fans around the world.*



From learning choreographed dances, to buying concert tickets and collectibles, to tuning in for record setting music video Premieres and live streamed events, ARMY has been part of the band's success every step of the way. In appreciation of this incredible dedication, #MyBTStory will culminate with BTS releasing an ARMY tribute video on their Official YouTube Channel featuring a selection of the Shorts created during the challenge.



Over the course of their career, BTS have amassed over 66 million subscribers on their Official YouTube Channel, making them the third most-subscribed to artist on the platform and have earned six music videos in our Billion Views Club to date. The record setting group owns 5 of the top 10 biggest 24-hour music video debuts of all time on YouTube including the #1 slot for "



Ahead of the #MyBTStory challenge launch, BTS are giving ARMY another chance to come together on YouTube. On June 10 at 12 AM ET | 1 PM KST, the band will Premiere the official music video for lead single "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" off of their anthology album Proof, which will surely become another unforgettable moment for BTS and ARMY.



The #MyBTStory challenge begins on June 10 through July 9, only on YouTube Shorts!



BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.



Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.



While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.



They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS were nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard



YouTube Shorts allows you to create, edit, and share short videos (think 60 seconds or less) with the world. Whether you're sharing your voice with the masses or just making funny videos for your friends, all you need is your phone and an idea, and you're in the mix. Averaging more than 30 billion daily views, YouTube Shorts is helping creators connect, share and grow their global communities and play with a new format on YouTube.



To learn more about how to create a YouTube Short see here. For music specifically, we've worked alongside our partners to make sure artists and creators have a large library of songs to use in their Shorts. We currently have millions of songs and music catalogs from over 330 labels and publishers, including Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a letter shared with ARMY earlier today, 21st century pop icons, BTS, announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube, starting this weekend on June 10 through July 9, exclusively on YouTube Shorts.From the start, BTS' career has been filled with countless unforgettable moments. In celebration of their new album Proof dropping this Friday (June 10), BTS are inviting ARMY and music fans everywhere to join them in commemorating incredible moments like this and more with the #MyBTStory challenge.Within the letter, BTS expressed their appreciation of ARMY's unwavering support over the past nine years and asked them to share their favorite memories from that time on YouTube Shorts using the hashtag #MyBTStory. Soundtracked to "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" or any of BTS' hit songs, the Shorts created as part of this month-long challenge will honor the one of a kind connection that BTS have built with ARMY and music fans around the world.*From learning choreographed dances, to buying concert tickets and collectibles, to tuning in for record setting music video Premieres and live streamed events, ARMY has been part of the band's success every step of the way. In appreciation of this incredible dedication, #MyBTStory will culminate with BTS releasing an ARMY tribute video on their Official YouTube Channel featuring a selection of the Shorts created during the challenge.Over the course of their career, BTS have amassed over 66 million subscribers on their Official YouTube Channel, making them the third most-subscribed to artist on the platform and have earned six music videos in our Billion Views Club to date. The record setting group owns 5 of the top 10 biggest 24-hour music video debuts of all time on YouTube including the #1 slot for " Butter " which amassed 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours and saw over 3.9 million peak concurrent views during its Premiere. Over the last 12 months alone, the band has earned over 14 billion views globally on the platform.Ahead of the #MyBTStory challenge launch, BTS are giving ARMY another chance to come together on YouTube. On June 10 at 12 AM ET | 1 PM KST, the band will Premiere the official music video for lead single "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" off of their anthology album Proof, which will surely become another unforgettable moment for BTS and ARMY.The #MyBTStory challenge begins on June 10 through July 9, only on YouTube Shorts!BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS were nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.YouTube Shorts allows you to create, edit, and share short videos (think 60 seconds or less) with the world. Whether you're sharing your voice with the masses or just making funny videos for your friends, all you need is your phone and an idea, and you're in the mix. Averaging more than 30 billion daily views, YouTube Shorts is helping creators connect, share and grow their global communities and play with a new format on YouTube.To learn more about how to create a YouTube Short see here. For music specifically, we've worked alongside our partners to make sure artists and creators have a large library of songs to use in their Shorts. We currently have millions of songs and music catalogs from over 330 labels and publishers, including Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, 300 Entertainment, Kobalt, Beggars, CD Baby, Empire, Peer, Reservoir, OneRPM and more represented.



