R&R Hall Of Famer Dave Mason Announces Summer Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason
kicks off his summer tour tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8, in Carmel, CA and continues to the East Coast, the Midwest and Texas
before ending in Omaha, NE on July 22 with Sheryl Crow
at The Memorial Park Concert.
This is a testament to Dave Mason's six-decade endurance as an icon in rock history. Mason
is thrilled to get back on the road to see his friends and fans - "There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it!" exclaimed Mason.
Joining Mason
on this run are longtime band members Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums, and exciting new additions Bill Mason
on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. This new lineup will perform Mason's most loved and iconic songs as well as deep tracks and a few surprises.
In 2020 Dave Mason
reimagined his iconic album Alone Together with the release of Alone Together Again. The album is available through Mason's online store, and on all digital platforms, via Shelter Records.
Written when he was only 20 years old, Dave Mason
is likely best known for "Feelin' Alright?", one of the most beloved and covered rock anthems since its release in 1968. The timeless song continues to be a powerful and enduring moment of rock and roll history, featured in dozens of films and TV commercials as well as interpretations by artists as diverse as Joe Cocker, Three Dog Night, Grand Funk Railroad, ELO, Coldplay, The 5th Dimension and so many more.
A new version of this classic was re-recorded and released in July 2020 featuring Mason
alongside Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald
and The Doobie Brothers: John McFee, Tom Johnston, John Cowan and Pat Simmons.
Mason
has been respectfully called a musical "gunslinger" for a reason; having worked with some of the biggest names in music, his trademark guitar licks and musical touches are all over beloved classic hits.
He recorded an album with Mama Cass, played rhythm guitar on "All Along the Watchtower" with Jimi Hendrix, was a founding member of Traffic, recorded with Paul McCartney
and The Rolling Stones, was part of Fleetwood Mac
for a spell, as well as a guitar designer and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee .... Yep, that's Dave Mason.
Tour Dates:
Wed Jun 08 2022 - Carmel, CA - - Sunset Cultural Center
Thu Jun 09 2022 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
Sat Jun 18 2022 - Boston, MA - - City Winery
Sun Jun 19 2022 - Hammondsport, NY Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Tue Jun 21 2022 - Derry, NH - - Tupelo Music
Hall
Wed Jun 22 2022 - East Greenwich, RI Greenwich Odeum
Fri Jun 24 2022 - Augusta, NJ - - Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival
Sat Jun 25 2022 - Amangansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse
Tue Jun 28 2022 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music
Pier
Wed Jun 29 2022 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
Fri Jul 01 2022 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
Sat Jul 02 2022 - Westhampton Beach Westhampton Beach PAC
Tue Jul 05 2022 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center
Fri Jul 08 2022 - Warren, OH - - Robins Theatre
Sat Jul 09 2022 - Lorain, OH - - Lorain Palace Theatre
Sun Jul 10 2022 - Kent, OH - - The Kent Stage
Tue Jul 13 2022 - Wichita, KS - - TempleLive Wichita
Thu Jul 14 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre
Fri Jul 15 2022 - Dallas, TX - - The Kessler Theater
Sat Jul 16 2022 - Houston, TX - - The Heights Theater
Wed Jul 20 2022 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith
Fri Jul 22 2022 - Omaha, NE - - Memorial Park Omaha