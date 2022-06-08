Coffey Anderson Surprises Strangers With Acts Of Kindness In "Blessed" Official Video, Out Today





Fans can keep up with what's to come from Coffey Anderson by visiting coffeyanderson.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riser House Records' Coffey Anderson took to the streets of Nashville for a day of giving back in his official video for "Blessed," out now. Adding to the tune's hopeful message to find beauty in the little moments in life, Anderson and his family spent their afternoon getting to know countless Music City locals, surprising strangers at the pump to pay for their gas and delivering meals to the elderly.Written by Sean Squires, Stephen Hunley and Bobby McLamb, " Blessed " is the latest offering from Anderson's forthcoming 'Come On With It' EP, due out June 17. Available for pre-order now, the 8-track collection serves as the Bangs, TX, native's first full project in more than three years and features a collaboration with Kentucky troubadour Dillon Carmichael alongside tunes written by some of country music's biggest hitmakers, including Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Jon Pardi.Through each tune on the project, 'Come On With It' continues to build on Anderson's neo-traditional style - a signature, nostalgia-driven sound that has defined the trailblazer's career for more than 20 years and led to his starring role in the Netflixreality series about his life, 'Country Ever After.'Fans can keep up with what's to come from Coffey Anderson by visiting coffeyanderson.com.



