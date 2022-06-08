Summerfest 2022 Full Lineup Announced: Disturbed, Lamb Of God, With Chevelle June 30 At American Family Insurance Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE, WI (Top40 Charts)
Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce the full lineup for the 2022 festival. Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle
has been added to the lineup on June 30 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, along with over 40 additional headliners adding even more diversity to the already stacked roster of artists.
Tickets for Disturbed, Lamb of God with Chevelle
at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. atTicketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. Concert ticket includes admission to Summerfest the day of the show.
Summerfest 2022 Lineup now includes:
Festival Stage Headliners:
The Band CAMINO • Remi Wolf • Zach Bryan
• Stone Temple Pilots
• Lupe Fiasco
• Michael Ray
• The Wailers • Juliana Hatfield • The Happy Fits • Jessie James
Decker • Dirty Dozen Brass Band • Sir Mix A Lot • 10,000 Maniacs
• Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle) • Black Rebel Motorcycle
Club • Deep Sea Diver • Jackopierce • Lillith Czar • Material Issue • Geese • Alexandra
Kay • Hockey Dad • The Marshall Tucker Band • The Expendables • Weathers • Josh Fudge • WHOKILLEDXIX • Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts • Motherfolk • Nora Collins • The Ike Reilly Assassination • The Joyce Boys • Transviolet • Jackie Venson • Arlie • Jagwar Twin • Mills • Sarah
Barrios • Brooke Alexx • Scarypoolparty • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt • American Teeth • CARR
Headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
Jason Aldean
w/ Gabby Barrett
& John Morgan
(June 23), Justin Bieber
w/ Jaden, Harry Hudson, & ¿Teo? (June 24), Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, & Wu-Tang Clan
(June 25), Disturbed, Lamb of God, & Chevelle
(June 30),Machine Gun Kelly
w/ Avril Lavigne
& Iann Dior
(July 1), Halsey
w/ The Marías & Abby Roberts (July 2), Rod Stewart
w/ Cheap Trick
(July 7), Backstreet Boys
(July 8), Thomas
Rhett w/ Ryan Hurd & Rhett Akins (July 9).
BMO Harris Pavilion:
Stone Temple Pilots
July 1, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. Reserved seat tickets will be available for this concert and includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. atTicketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.
Fans can also experience an elevated concert experience at the Level Up Deck located in the Miller Lite Oasis, overlooking the stage for artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Zach Bryan, Steve Aoki, Timeflies, and more.
Tickets for Level Up are available now and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show, two complimentary beverages, and access to a private bar, restrooms, and more.
Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays) June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission, established in 1965, of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.
To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and more information visitSummerfest.com. (All performances, dates, and times are subject to change).
By challenging convention, breaking boundaries, and innovating at every turn, Disturbed
consistently push rock music forward. The multiplatinum Chicago
hard rock juggernaut accomplished the rare feat of achieving "five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200." That accolade historically elevated them to rarified air alongside Metallica, the only other hard rock group to do so in the history of the chart. Immortalized (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the triple-platinum crossover smash "The Sound of Silence," which garnered a nomination at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of "Best Rock Performance." Since their formation in 1996, Disturbed
- David
Draiman [vocals], Dan Donegan [guitar], Mike Wengren [drums], and John Moyer [bass] - have additionally sold 16 million albums globally and scored eleven No. 1 singles at Active Rock Radio. Their quadruple-platinum 2000 debut The Sickness formally announced their arrival as hard rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent GRAMMY® Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double platinum-certified records as well as countless sold out shows around the globe. Named "Best Rock Artist" during the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, Disturbed
continue to boldly forge ahead in 2018 with the release of their aptly titled seventh offering, Evolution, and their leadoff single "Are You Ready."
"For millions of headbangers, Lamb of God are simply the most important contemporary metal band in the world." - Guitar World. Demagoguery, divisiveness, unrest, desperation, poverty, exploitation: if ever there were a time for a definitive mission statement from the modern standard-bearers of extreme music fury, that time is now. Thankfully, for the anxious and restless around the world, LAMB OF GOD delivers. It's not an accident that the latest album from the internationally acclaimed metal institution arrives with nothing more than LAMB OF GOD as its title. On their eighth studio album, the prime architects of the explosive New Wave of American Heavy
Metal assemble ten songs of unrelenting might, encompassing every aspect of what they do best. The Grammy-nominated titans, beloved around the world with the same devotion as spiritual forefathers and touring comrades Slayer
and Metallica, enter the new decade with an uncompromising new testament. Twenty years prior to the release of Lamb of God, the Richmond, Virginia born quintet gave heavy metal a violent shove into the new millennium with the prophetically titled New American Gospel. Kerrang! called it the "dawn for the most brutally aggressive band since Pantera." As the Palaces Burn (2003) made the Rolling Stone list of the Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time. Ashes of the Wake (2004) was the first Lamb Of Gold album to be certified gold by the RIAA, a feat all but impossible for a contemporary extreme metal band. Sacrament (2006) went gold as well, on the heels of its Top 10 Billboard 200 chart debut. Instant classics "Walk with Me in Hell" and "Redneck" contributed to Sacrament's Album of the Year status in Revolver
Magazine. The raw and organic malice of Wrath (2009), which began the band's enduring relationship with producer Josh Wilbur (Gojira, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn), earned Lamb of God the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hard Rock, Rock, and Tastemaker charts, with a No. 2 position on the Billboard 200. Those No. 1 positions were repeated with the boundary-smashing Resolution (2012), which swung effortlessly between thrash, traditional metal, sludgy doom, and flashes of crust punk with swagger and bravado. Like its predecessor, VII: Sturm und Drang (2015) debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It was voted Best Metal Album of 2015 by the often difficult-to-please Metal Sucks, and the single "512" received a Grammy nod for the "Best Metal Performance", their fifth nomination.
After more than two decades together, numerous top-charting releases, and countless worldwide tours, CHEVELLE—the outfit consisting of brothers Pete Loeffler [guitars, vocals], Sam Loeffler [drums]—have confidently sailed through decades of uncharted waters and have emerge with a sound that is equally intricate as it is intimate. Now, the understated musical powerhouse, who have consistently delivered rock anthems, unleashed their ninth full length album, NIRATIAS, on March 5th, 2021. After almost 5 years between studio albums, the band felt despite the musical landscape growing more uncertain during unprecedented times, the time was right to unleash the new collection of songs. NIRATIAS draws upon Pete's fascination with space travel, simulation theory and a healthy distrust and skepticism of the unknown. NIRATIAS was recorded over 2019 and 2020 with longtime producer Joe Barresi. The album builds upon the pair's impressive discography. To-date, Chevelle
has achieved Multi- Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications across 8 studio albums and 7 number one hits, with 17 songs reaching the Top 10 on the Rock charts. The band has sold over 5 million albums in the US, and more world-wide. Their extensive body of acclaimed work includes the 2002 Multi-Platinum selling genre staple Wonder What's Next and the 2004 Platinum selling follow-up This Type of Thinking Could Do Us In, which debuted #8 on the Billboard Top 200. The releases that followed held their own against the ever changing faces of popular music: 2007's Gold record selling Vena Sera reached #2 on the Billboard Rock Albums Chart while 2009's Sci-Fi Crimes debuted #6 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Alternative Chart. 2011's Hats Off to The Bull (#5 on Billboard Top 200), 2014's La Gargola (#3), and 2016's The North Corridor (#8, #1 Rock) built upon the success. In 2018, Chevelle
released a B-sides and rarities collection entitled 12 Bloody Spies while they wrote and recorded the new album.