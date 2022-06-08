Regina Spektor Unveils "Loveology"





Ahead of her sold out five-night Broadway residency in 2019, Spektor debuted the song nationally on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"With 'Loveology,' I wrote it and then played it once or twice live," Spektor says. "Sometimes I'll have a song that I'm really glad exists, but I can't record it because every time I try, it just doesn't feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both 'Loveology' and 'Raindrops' felt so right this time and I'm so glad I was finally able to put them on a record."



Home, before and after is set for release June 24 on Warner Records and also features the recently released songs "Becoming All Alone" and "Up The Mountain."



Additionally, Spektor is set to head out on a fall U.S. headline tour, kicking off October 9 in



Home, before and after is



TOUR DATES

June 25—Oxbow RiverStage—Napa, CA*

June 26—Lake Tahoe Outdoor

June 28—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park—San Diego, CA*

July 5—Sandy Amphitheater—Salt Lake City, UT

July 6—Sandy Amphitheater—Salt Lake City, UT

July 8—Villar PAC—Beaver Creek, CO

July 9—Paramount Theater—Denver, CO

July 10—Red Rocks Amphitheatre—Morrison, CO†

July 19—Carnegie Hall—New York, NY

July 24—The Mann Center—Philadelphia, PA*

July 26—The Pines Theater—Northampton, MA

July 30—Bethel Woods Center For The Arts—Bethel, NY*

August 1—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY*

August 2—Leader Bank Pavilion—Boston, MA*

August 4—Forest Hills Stadium—Forest Hills, NY*

October 9—Chicago Theater—Chicago, IL

October 11—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MI

October 12—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

October 14—State Theater—Ithaca, NY

October 15—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJ

October 16—Warner Theatre—Washington DC

October 18—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

October 19—Belk Theatre—Charlotte, NC

October 20—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

October 25—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA

October 27—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA

*w/ Norah Jones

