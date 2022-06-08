The Devil Wears Prada Announce New Album "Color Decay" + Share "Salt" Video



Today, the band has shared the video for the new single "Salt."



"'Salt' is a song about trying to move forward and then feeling like nothing ever changes, even when you've seemingly done everything right," the band says. "It's the sort of feeling that makes you question every move you've ever made. Initially, the lyrics were just about having trouble writing songs for our new record, but soon, we realized that this feeling of fighting only to be stagnant and held down applies to so much more in our lives. It was really a breakthrough track and allowed us to dive in even deeper into what became



COLOR DECAY TRACK LISTING:

"Exhibition"

"Salt"

"Watchtower"

"Noise"

"Broken"

"Sacrifice"

"Trapped"

"Time"

"Twenty-Five"

"Fire"

"Hallucinate"

"Cancer"







The



The band will also embark on a Summer 2022 headline tour. TDWP will hit the road on August 4 in Milwaukee and the trek runs through



THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:

WITH STRAY FROM THE PATH + DYING WISH:

8/4 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

8/5 — Detroit, MI — Majestic

8/6 — Columbus, OH — Kemba Live!*

8/7 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls

8/9 — Baltimore, MD — Sound Stage

8/10 — Reading, PA — Reverb

8/11 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

8/12 — Boston, MA — Paradise

8/13 — Montreal, QC — Corona

8/14 — Toronto, ON — Danforth

8/16 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection

8/17 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

8/18 — Kansas City, MO — Truman

8/19 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theatre

8/20 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

8/21 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

8/23 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

8/24 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne

8/25 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Post

8/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Regent

8/27 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

8/28 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theatre

8/30 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes

8/31 — Houston, TX — White Oak

9/1 — Dallas, TX — South Side

9/2 — Memphis, TN — Growlers

9/3 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag

9/4 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere's

9/6 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl

9/7 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

9/9 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

9/10 — Columbia, SC — The Senate

9/11 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Festival^

*With Beartooth, Silverstein, + Erra

