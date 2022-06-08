Loreena McKennitt - Two New Dates Added To Fall Tour





The five-city tour marks her long-awaited return to the live performance circuit and will commemorate the 30th anniversary of her Juno Award-winning album, The Visit, which was a life-altering turning point in her musical career.



A pent-up demand for live shows has prompted brisk ticket sales and the first shows in Montréal and Québec City are nearly sold old. In response, an additional Montréal performance has been added for Oct. 9th and a second show in Québec City has been scheduled for Oct. 6th.



The tour launches on October 1st in Hamilton, followed by performances at major concert halls in Montréal, Toronto, Québec City and Ottawa, winding up Oct. 9th.



In

"I am absolutely delighted by the enthusiasm with which this tour is being greeted," says McKennitt. "I truly believe that after two years of constricted movements and so many virtual experiences, we are more than ready to connect in person again and share the music. I so look forward to that."



Accompanying McKennitt on tour will be long-time musical companions Caroline Lavelle on cello,



The Visit Revisted will be McKennitt's first time back on the road since her Lost Souls Tour in 2018, which began in Stratford, followed by performances in Brazil, Argentina and Chile, later taking her to

Tickets for the four new shows on The Visit Revisted tour will go on sale Friday, June 10 through the Loreena McKennitt website.



Dates and venues are as follows:

October 1 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall

October 2 Montréal, QC Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

October 3 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

October 5 Québec, QC Salle Louis-Fréchette, Grand Théâtre de Québec

October 6 Québec, QC Salle Louis-Fréchette, Grand Théâtre de Québec

October 7 Ottawa, ON Southam Hall,

October 9 Montréal, QC Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts



Loreena McKennitt's eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status in 15 countries, on four continents. She has twice been nominated for a Grammy Award and has won two Juno Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award.



Loreena has performed in some of the world's most iconic concert venues, including Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, Le Grand Rex in Paris and Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, to name only a few. Furthermore, she has performed for Queen



In addition to her musical career, McKennitt has been recognized for a number of noteworthy philanthropic initiatives, including:

The Cook-Rees Memorial Fund for Water Search and Safety

The Falstaff Family Centre

Honorary Colonel of the Royal Canadian Air Force



