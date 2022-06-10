Anjalts "On Your Side" New Single Arrives June 10, 2022





Song link: https://music.anjalts.com/onyourside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blazing a trail of originality in today's over-sampled music world is not easy. It's a rare improvisation to create an immense repertoire of songs month after month of stellar musical works shining like diamonds underground. One independent artist defies the odds with just an enormous amount of willpower to simply share her music with her star fans. Her 9th song, " On Your Side " gets released June 10.Anjalts talks about her new single as a continuing story from her 12-song album project launching this summer. She wrote & produced 'On Your Side' and hopes to release a self-directed music video on YouTube. "When I was humming the tune of this song, I wanted to call and reassure someone that I was on their side no matter what. I don't believe it's about being right or wrong - simply a reassurance of love and putting our ego(s) aside to know when to say, 'I'm here for you.'" (Anjalts)Despite having launched a previous soft ballad titled " Calling Out " last month about a suicidal friend, the song is still receiving positive reviews as a melodic masterpiece to listen to right now. "We are living in such volatile times of unprecedented instability for young people who are not receiving the necessary help to deal with it all." says Elle Asti, CEO and Found of IXOMusic. "It will take a village of support for schools, teachers, therapists, and governments to come together in this tech-savvy age to find better solutions. However, it is hopeful to see that today's younger generation understands this and is already making changes for the future."Check out Anjalts newest single, " On Your Side " when it comes out June 10 on all streaming platforms worldwide.Official Website: https://anjalts.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusicTwitter: https://twitter.com/anjaltsSong link: https://music.anjalts.com/onyourside



