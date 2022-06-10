Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 The Official Box Set Announced



Remastered from the original analog tapes and cut at Abbey Road Studios, this expansive box set is available on four formats (Super







This archive box set—the first band-authorised collection in their 50-year history—is a collective moment to celebrate their legacy and be immersed into Blondie's genre-bending sonic universe, including their first six studio albums recorded for Chrysalis; Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat To The Beat, Autoamerican, The Hunter, and in turn their catalogue of era-defining hits "Heart Of Glass," "Atomic," "Tide Is High," "Sunday Girl," "Rapture," and "Call Me." These six groundbreaking albums have been expanded to include over four dozen demos (including the group's first-ever recording session), alternate versions, and studio outtakes, creating a near-complete document of Blondie's studio sessions prior to their 1982 hiatus.







"I am hopeful that this project will provide a glimpse into the 'process' and some of the journey that the songs took from idea to final form," guitarist Chris Stein said. "Some of this stuff is like early sketches; the old tape machines are like primitive notebooks. The trickiest thing for me was always about getting the melodies out of my head into reality and the changes that would happen along the way."



"It is amazing that after all this time, and against the odds, our



"From the moment I walked into Chris Stein's barn and saw a wall of tapes I knew we were on the precipice of something extraordinary," producer Ken Shipley said. "Against The Odds is a treasure chest disguised as a box set."



"Blondie is a group of extraordinary artists," producer Steve Rosenthal said. "Years of searching, months of mixing, mastering and restoration, days of decisions went into this box set to highlight the unique path they travelled —from CBGB's to MSG."



Against The Odds has an unusual beginning; for nearly two decades, the bulk of Blondie's audio and visual archive sat inside in Chris Stein's unassuming barn just outside Woodstock, New York. One hundred reel-to-reel tapes, half a dozen cassettes, a few storage tubs crammed with records, bits of promotional flotsam, flyers, a stray Warhol print, and mirrored dressing room signage from four sold-out January 1980 nights at London's Hammersmith Odeon. All of it lay in wait through twenty humid summers, twenty frigid winters.

From this chaotic hoard of ephemera, the long-gestating Against The Odds project was born, serving now as a new map of musical history.

Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 Box Set is released on August 26th via UMe and The Numero Group, visit https://blondie.lnk.to/AgainstTheOdds



Super



The studio albums:

Blondie

Side A

1. X Offender

2.

3. In The Flesh

4. Look Good In Blue

5. In The Sun

6. A Shark In Jets Clothing



Side B

1. Man Overboard

2. Rip Her To Shreds

3. Rifle Range

4. Kung Fu Girl

5. The Attack Of The Giant Ants



Plastic Letters

Side A

1. Fan Mail

2. Denis

3. Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)

4. Youth Nabbed As Sniper

5. Contact In Red Square

6. (I'm Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear

7. I'm On E

Side B

1. I Didn't Have The Nerve To Say No

2. Love At The Pier

3. No Imagination

4. Kidnapper

5.

6. Cautious Lip



Parallel Lines

Side A

1. Hanging On The Telephone

2. One Way Or Another

3. Picture This

4. Fade Away And Radiate

5. Pretty Baby

6. I Know But I Don't Know



Side B

1. 11:59

2. Will Anything Happen

3. Sunday Girl

4.

5. I'm Gonna Love You Too

6. Just Go Away



Eat To The Beat

Side A

1. Dreaming

2. The Hardest Part

3. Union City Blue

4. Shayla

5. Eat To The Beat

6. Accidents Never Happen



Side B

1. Die Young Stay Pretty

2. Slow Motion

3. Atomic

4. Sound-A-Sleep

5. Victor

6. Living In The Real World



Autoamerican

Side A

1. Europa

2. Live It Up

3. Here's Looking At You

4. The Tide Is High

5. Angels On The Balcony

6. Go Through It



Side B

1. Do The Dark

2. Rapture

3. Faces

4. T-Birds

5. Walk Like Me

6. Follow Me



The Hunter

Side A

1. Orchid Club

2. Island Of Lost Souls

3. Dragonfly

4. For Your Eyes Only

5. The Beast



Side B

1. War Child

2.

3. Danceway

4. (Can I) Find The Right Words (To Say)

5. English Boys

6. The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game



BONUS TRACKS:

7" 45 rpm

1. Moonlight Drive

2. Mr. Sightseer



10" LP Out-takes & rarities ('Out In The Streets')

Side A (1974 Session)

1. Out In The

2. The

3. Sexy Ida

Side B (Betrock Demo)

1. Platinum Blonde

2. The Thin Line

3. Puerto Rico

4. Once I Had A Love (1975)

5. Out In The



LP 1 Out-takes & rarities ('Plaza Sound')

Side A

1. X Offender (Intro)

2. X Offender (Private Stock Single)

3. In The Sun (Private Stock Single)

4.

5. In The Flesh (Extended Intro)

6. A Shark In Jets Clothing (Take 2)

7. Kung Fu Girls (Take 8)

8. Scenery



Side B

1. Denis (Terry Ellis Mix)

2. Bermuda Triangle Blues - Flight 45 (Take 1)

3. I Didn't Have The Nerve To Say No (Take 1)

4. I'm On E (Take 2)

5. Kidnapper (Take 2)

6.

7.



LP 2 Out-takes & rarities ('Parallel Beats')

Side A

1. Once I Had A Love (Mike Chapman Demo)

2. Sunday Girl (French Version)

3. I'll Never Break Away From This

4. Hanging On The Telephone (Mike Chapman Demo)

5. Will Anything Happen (Instrumental)

6. Underground Girl



Side B

1. Call Me

2. Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2)

3. Die Young Stay Pretty (Take 1)

4. Union City Blue (Instrumental)

5. Llámame



LP 3 Out-takes & rarities ('Coca Cola')

Side A

1. I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer (Go Through It)

2. Live It Up (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

3. Angels on the Balcony (Giorgio Moroder Demo)

4. Tide Is High (Demo)

5. Susie & Jeffrey

Side B

1.

2. Autoamerican Ad

3. Yuletide Throwdown



LP 4 Out-takes & rarities ('Home Tapes')

Side A

1. Nameless (Home Tape)

2. Sunday Girl (Home Tape)

3. Theme From Topkapi (Home Tape)

4. The Hardest Part (Home Tape)

5. Ring of Fire (Home Tape)

Side B

1. War Child (Chris Stein Mix)

2. Call Me (Chris Stein Mix)

3.



Undeniably one of the most trailblazing and influential bands of our time,

Among their hits is the groundbreaking rock-disco hybrid "Heart of Glass" the equally influential hip-hop fantasia "

