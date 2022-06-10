N-Dubz Release First Music Video In 11 Years

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Tulisa, Dappy
and Fazer
announced their reformation two weeks ago and the release of a brand new single 'Charmer'.' The track is instantly recognisable as an N-Dubz
song featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy
and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa.
The track entered the UK Charts Top 40 this week , whilst the band's Greatest Hits album shot back into the UK Charts Top 10 Album Chart.
The band also announced an arena tour of the UK in November 2022. The initial dates sold out in minutes with several additional dates being added, again selling out immediately. So far they have sold over 230,000 tickets.
'The Back To The Future
Tour' takes in many of the UK's biggest cities and will give fans a chance to hear all their favourites N-Dubz
songs live for the first time in 11 years. The tour kicks off in Newcastle and finishes at London's O2 Arena.
The full list of dates is as follows:
Mon 7th Nov - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Tue 8th Nov - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Thu 10th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Fri 11th Nov - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sat 12th Nov - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Mon 14th Nov - International Centre, Bournemouth
Tue 15th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Thu 17th Nov - The O2, London
Fri 18th Nov - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Sat 19th Nov - AO Arena, Manchester
Sun 20th Nov - AO Arena, Manchester
Tue 22nd Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Wed 23rd Nov - The O2, London
Thu 24th Nov - The O2, London
Sat 26th Nov - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Sun 27th Nov - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Mon 28th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Tue 29th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Thu 1st Dec - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Fri 2nd Dec - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Sat 3rd Dec - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Sun 4th Dec - AO Arena, Manchester
Tue 6th Dec - The O2, London
N-Dubz
are a UK cultural phenomenon. For 6 years from 2006 to 2012, the band dominated the UK charts and the UK media alike.
The band have sold xxx million records. Their first two albums 'Uncle B' and 'Against All Odds' were certified platinum in the UK. In 2009 they hit No.1 on the UK Singles Chart with 'Number One', a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.
N-Dubz
have won four MOBO awards; Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009 and Best Song in 2010 for their single 'Playing with Fire'. They won a O2 Silver
Clef Award in 2009 and were nominated for Best British Single at the BRITs in 2010.