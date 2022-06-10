N-Dubz Release First Music Video In 11 Years





The track entered the UK Charts Top 40 this week , whilst the band's Greatest Hits album shot back into the UK Charts Top 10 Album Chart.



The band also announced an arena tour of the UK in November 2022. The initial dates sold out in minutes with several additional dates being added, again selling out immediately. So far they have sold over 230,000 tickets.



'The Back To The



The full list of dates is as follows:

Mon 7th Nov - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Tue 8th Nov - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thu 10th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Fri 11th Nov - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sat 12th Nov - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Mon 14th Nov - International Centre, Bournemouth

Tue 15th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thu 17th Nov - The O2, London

Fri 18th Nov - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Sat 19th Nov - AO Arena, Manchester

Sun 20th Nov - AO Arena, Manchester

Tue 22nd Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wed 23rd Nov - The O2, London

Thu 24th Nov - The O2, London

Sat 26th Nov - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sun 27th Nov - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Mon 28th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Tue 29th Nov - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thu 1st Dec - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Fri 2nd Dec - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Sat 3rd Dec - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sun 4th Dec - AO Arena, Manchester

Tue 6th Dec - The O2, London





The band have sold xxx million records. Their first two albums 'Uncle B' and 'Against All Odds' were certified platinum in the UK. In 2009 they hit No.1 on the UK Singles Chart with 'Number One', a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

