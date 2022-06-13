Father Of The Bride (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available June 17, 2022



Father of the Bride (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) releases the next day, June 17.



From the outset of the film, Gaz Alazraki, the director of "Father of the Bride," knew it was key to hone in on the cultural specificity of the film's music (and dancing, and food!). "In our attempt to achieve universality through specificity," he described, "it was also very important for all of us to get right the cultural specificity of the music, the dancing, and the food of Cuban and Mexican cultures. And when the time came to choose a composer, we invited the great Terence Blanchard to come and create a classic jazz and blues score."



Those musical choices are available for fans to enjoy on the vibrant Father of the Bride (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). The album features "Ceremonia" - a brand new track from multi-platinum, record breaking Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Ozuna, who performs as himself in the film. That track is now available early for fans to enjoy.



The collection additionally features all-new recordings from 10-time Grammy Award winner, and Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, the legendary trumpeter / classical artist / pianist / composer Arturo Sandoval, who contributes four tracks. Three of those were performed with the film's star, Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia, and the CineSon All Stars. The soundtrack further includes a stunning performance from the film, that of "Quiéreme Mucho," by 93 year-old



The soundtrack also spotlights the film score of esteemed trumpeter / composer Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman, One Night in Miami). Just as the right music choices elevate a marriage ceremony, filmmakers sought to create the right soundscape for their tale of a wedding that melds cultures by turning to six-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar-nominated Blanchard, who supplied, "Our first discussions were about having a jazz score to play counter to the Latin music in the film. We thought the jazz could add a bit of levity and broaden its appeal. The question was, what type of jazz? And we initially talked about some period jazz.… and it just grew from there."



Blanchard felt that the source music plays up the cultures of the families—with classic artists like Arturo Sandoval and newer acts like Ozuna—and that "it beautifully shows the differences and the coming together of those cultures. My role was to be that universal voice that plays up the comedy of the situations in the film. It really works well together-the music that puts us right in the mood of the characters and the space where they are.



"There are a few moments where I really tried to pay homage to that tradition established by the soundtrack artists," he continued. "Near the end, there's a culminating scene with a piece of score that really is derived from not just the Latin culture, but the jazz Latin culture, trying to bring together both elements of the source music and the score that has been previously heard in the film. The thing about 'Father of the Bride' that I really feel is important is how these great musical performances have come together to signify something really special. It's all kind of based in the realm of jazz, but different styles of jazz, and I think it pays homage to the tradition of how far-reaching the music is and how much it's touched people all over the world."



Father of the Bride (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available June 17 for streaming and digital purchase, and the track list is as follows:



Quiéreme Mucho Arturo Sandoval

Ceremonia Ozuna

Tatuajes Byron Brizuela

Yo No Sé Mañana Mr. B Combo

Quiéreme Mucho Angela Alvarez

Get Lucky Mr. B Combo

Hererra y Castillo Arturo Sandoval, Andy Garcia & The CineSon All Stars

Hererra y Castillo (Instrumental) Arturo Sandoval, Andy Garcia & The CineSon All Stars

Conga de Hererra y Castillo Arturo Sandoval, Andy Garcia & The CineSon All Stars

The Jam (Father of the Bride) Terence Blanchard

Saving Wedding Montage Terence Blanchard



Long-marrieds Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter



Sofia's quickfire revelations keep Billy and Ingrid from making their own disclosure—that they're calling quits on their marriage—but both agree to delay the news and play the loving couple for the benefit of the family.



Old-fashioned Billy is at first opposed to the wedding, but he is eventually swayed—as long as his opinions as father of the bride carry the most weight in all things matrimonial. A prominent architect and family man, Billy feels his hard-fought success and dedication to his heritage earn him the right to call the shots. After all his achievements, why is he suddenly seen as the bad guy?



The same could also be said for Adan's equally headstrong father, Hernan (Pedro Damián), who soon arrives with his own traditions and family pride in tow. With both iron-willed fathers vying to take charge of the festivities, it becomes a prideful game of one-upmanship, as cultures clash, generations take sides and competing traditions collide. Family relationships are tested, along with the couple at the center of it all, as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar.



You are enthusiastically invited to the love, the food, the music and the fun of "Father of the Bride," a modern rom-com reimagined from the timeless classic. This sparkling story of a family and its unbreakable bonds illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.



The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Ted Gidlow and Jesse Ehrman.



