The Chainsmokers & Ship Wrek Share New Deluxe Track 'The Fall'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Fresh off the release of their fourth album So Far So Good, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart last month, The Chainsmokers
and Ship Wrek have come together to release their new song "The Fall
". The track is the first of three to come from The Chainsmokers' deluxe album So Far So Good (+ The Fall). Alongside the song release comes the official lyric video and a trippy, digitized visualizer created by Spencer Miller.
On Wednesday, The Chainsmokers
delivered the television debut of their new album track "I Love U" on The Late Late Show with James
Corden.
To celebrate the release of "The Fall
", The Chainsmokers
and Ship Wrek are hosting a remix competition for the song on Skio. Fans can submit their remix by July 26 for a chance to win $10,000 in prizes from world-class partners Genelec, Arturia, Spitfire Audio, Sonarworks SoundID, XLN Audio, Oeksound, D16 Group and KALI Audio.
The Chainsmokers
also recently announced they will bring their high-energy shows back on the road for their international So Far So Good Tour with dates around the world throughout the remainder of 2022. Tickets are available at https://thechainsmokers.com/. See full list of dates below!
TOUR DATES
May 21 - Baltimore, MD - Infieldfest*
June 25 - Chicago, IL - Pride In The Park*
July 1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Etess Arena
Hard Rock
July 8 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harveys Outdoor Arena
July 13 - Calgary, AB - Badlands Music
Festival*
July 21 - Mykonos, GR - Cavo Paradiso
July 23 - Montreal, QC - Beach Club
July 29 - Toronto, ON - Veld Music
Festival*
August 5 - Quebec City, QC - Les Grandes Fetes Telus
August 6 - Kansas City, KS - Breakaway Festival*
August 8 - Mykonos, GR - Cavo Paradiso
August 12 - Chorzow, PL - Fest Festival*
August 13 - Saalburg Beach, DE - Sonnemondsterne
August 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Breakaway Festival*
August 26 - Columbus, OH - Breakaway Festival*
Sept 11 - Nashville, TN - Blended Festival*
Sept 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
Sept 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
Sept 25 - Austin, TX - Blended Festival*
Oct 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Berkeley
Nov 3 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov 6 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena
Nov 8 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
Nov 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Nov 11 - Milan, IT - Lorenzini District
Nov 14 - Munich, DE - Zenith
Nov 16 - Paris, France - Zenith
Nov 17 - Brussels, BE - Forest National
Nov 20 - Tampa, FL - Blended Festival*
Dec 27 - Aspen, CO - Belly
Up
* denotes festival.