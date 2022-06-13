Of Monsters And Men Unveil New TIU EP & New Track "Lonely Weather" & Premiere TIU Documentary At Tribeca Film Festival





This Happiness (Saddest Version) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum Icelanders Of Monsters and Men unveil their new TÍU EP via Republic Records /Universal Music featuring new single (and video for) "Lonely Weather". This release arrives on the heels of the world premiere of their TÍUshort documentary at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City last night. To celebrate the premiere, the band took the stage and performed three tracks from the EP, also featured in the doc.The EP includes fan favorites including "This Happiness," "Destroyer," and "Visitor," which have cumulatively tallied over 20 million total streams and counting.The TÍU documentary was directed by their friend Dean DeBlois(Heima, Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon) and follows the band on a trip around their homeland of Iceland. Their world tour was cut short due to the pandemic and instead of celebrating in big venues and headlining festivals- they performed their new songs together in special locations around Iceland that are meaningful to the five of them.The band also released The Cabin Sessions, which premiered last night on YouTube. At the end of filming TÍU, they recorded a stripped down performance of My Head Is An Animal in it's entirety at a cabin in Iceland.The Cabin Sessions premiered last night on YouTube, and the band also hosted a small fundraiser on platform for World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org), an organization that provides fresh meals to refugees.Adding to the accolades earlier this year, Of Monsters and Menreleased the official vinyl for their My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition) which celebrates a decade of their critically acclaimed platinum debut album. The anniversary edition includes two previously unreleased tracks and as part of the release, last fall, the band performed a series of intimate hometown shows at Gamla Bio and livestreamed them to audiences across the world from Reykjavik, Iceland. Check out the My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition).OF MONSTERS AND MEN went from the talk of Iceland to the top of the global conversation on their 2011 debut, My Head Is An Animal which landed the band a performance on Saturday Night Live. The group appeared on official soundtracks for franchises such as The Hunger Games, The Walking Dead, and Beat Bugs, to name a few. In addition to performing at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Firefly, and beyond, they supported Florence + the Machine on a high-profile arena tour. In the midst of this rapid rise, 2015's Beneath The Skin bowed in the Top 3 of the Billboard Top 200 and the band had a coveted cameo in an episode of HBO's Game of Thrones in the same year. In 2019, the group welcomed listeners into the embrace of their critically acclaimed third full-length album, FEVER DREAM. Not only did the record tally 80 million-plus total streams to date, but it also attracted acclaim from Billboard, NPR, The Line of Best Fit, Independent, Paste, and more. Clash Magazine claimed, "The songs also have an emotional content to them that is hard to ignore." Q Magazine praised it as "a dizzying rush of exuberance and emotion…their transformation into an arena-ready pop beast is complete." Notably, the single " Alligator " made history by completing "their quickest climb to #1 on the Adult Alternative Songs Airplay Chart," as reported by Billboard. In addition to selling out dates coast-to-coast on the FEVER DREAM Tour, the group delivered rapturous television performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Ellen.TRACKLISTING:VisitorThis HappinessLonely WeatherDestroyerThis Happiness (Saddest Version)



