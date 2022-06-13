"Voodoo (Ft. Lil Baby)" By Badshah, J Balvin & Tainy Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lil Baby hooks up with Indian singer, rapper and producer, Badshah, and Latinx global superstar J Balvin, jumping on their international hit, "Voodoo," with a remix out today via Capitol Records/ Universal Music.
A trilingual anthem - Hindi, Spanish, and English - produced by top hit making producer/ artist Tainy (who has churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila
Cabello, Anuel, Rosalía, Daddy Yankee
to name a few) "Voodoo
" is a cautionary tale of lust and magic. The song's supernatural theme is reflected in the striking, effects-filled video.
Badshah
is ready for the world to catch his light and has been on a mission to take Desi-Pop global, bridging Indian and Western cultures through jubilant rhythms and hooks that transcend language. Born in Delhi, Badshah
is India's most successful musical artist of his generation, having generated more than 15 billion streams worldwide, performed more than 700 live shows and become an ambassador for global brands. He is one of the few artists to have 18 songs cross over 200 million + views on YouTube.
"Voodoo
" marks the first proper collaboration between Badshah
and Latinx icon, J Balvin. "J Balvin is like an idol to me," says Badshah. "He's been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he's made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me."
"Voodoo
" follows Badshah's latest EP Retropanda - Part 1, that released last month. The four-track set includes smash hits "Tabahi" and "Jugnu," which thus far have accrued over 290 million combined views on YouTube and over 47 million Spotify streams. Badshah's 2021 viral hit Bachpan Ka Pyaar has over 415M Views on YouTube in just about 8 Months.
In 2021, Badshah
inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music
Group to be led by Capitol Records. "Voodoo
" continues the groundbreaking artist's mission, ultimately leading Desi-Pop and Indian non-film music to a global stage.
Global superstar, entrepreneur and committed mental health advocate, J Balvin
is a highly-decorated music icon with wins across Billboard Music
Awards, American Music
Awards, Latin GRAMMY's and many others. As a Latinx artist, he has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most streamed artists globally developing legions of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace that transcends genres. Most recently he landed his 35th #1 at Latin Airplay, more than any other artist in history. In addition to his many successes in music, J Balvin
has been one of the first Latinx artists to forge partnerships with notable brands across lucrative categories including Jordan Brand, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Gopuff, Fortnite, and Discord. His latest passion is raising awareness on the importance of mental health and mental health resources.
Some artists define a genre, but Lil Baby
defines a generation. The GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper has smashed records, made history, and impacted the course of modern hip-hop with his instantly identifiable and inimitable style. He has garnered dozens of multiplatinum certifications and tens of billions of streams as arguably the biggest new rapper to emerge this decade. Following the success of his platinum full-length debut Harder Than Ever in 2018, he seized #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with 2020's My Turn, becoming "the year's #1 selling and #1 streaming album in the US." At first, it cemented him as "2020's first and only artist to go double-platinum," but it has since gone quadruple-platinum and has logged 85 weeks in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart - marking the longest top-tier run in the chart's history. He notably tied Prince
and Paul McCartney
for Billboard Hot 100 hits and Taylor Swift
for "most weeks atop the Billboard Top 200 in 2020" with a total of 6. Out of eight nominations, he scored his first GRAMMY® Award in 2022. He has appeared on the covers of Rolling Stone and the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players
Issue in addition to receiving honors from VEVO, Rap Caviar, the Apple Music
Awards, and more. He teamed up with Lil Durk
for The Voice of the Heroes, marking his second #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It's just the beginning though. He's bound to revolutionize the culture again with his third album in 2022. Most recently, he released "Right On
" and "In A Minute
" which both songs debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. This feat puts Lil Baby
in rare territory, making him the youngest of only 12 artists to have ever landed 100 or more songs on the Hot 100. This generation belongs to Lil Baby.