Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi Host Apple Music's 'Musical Routes Radio'

"So much of the Americana and country music we love has roots outside of the United States," says the show. "Take the banjo, whose rhythmic plucks can be heard in traditional bluegrass, contemporary country, and everything in between, but which originated in Africa … Illustrating the many intersections between country/roots music and global musical traditions, including Celtic music, Caribbean music, Indigenous music, and more, listeners will discover new artists, broaden their own musical knowledge, and enjoy unscripted, far-reaching conversations from two of music's most encyclopedic minds."

"I think that, hopefully, we found a good balance of nerdery and musical connections that anybody can see," Giddens says.

