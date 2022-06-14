Elvis Star Austin Butler Releases New Track 'Trouble'





Previously, Swae Lee & Diplo dropped the single "Tupelo Shuffle" featuring



ELVIS is an epic, big-screen spectacle from visionary filmmaker New York, NY (Top40 Charts) House of Iona/RCA Records releases Austin Butler's version of the Elvis classic " Trouble " from the ELVIS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Butler plays the title role in Baz Luhrmann's forthcoming film ELVIS, which will be out in theaters the same date as the soundtrack release on June 24th, the pre-order/pre-save for the soundtrack is available now.Previously, Swae Lee & Diplo dropped the single "Tupelo Shuffle" featuring Gary Clark Jr. (who plays Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in the film) and Austin Butler (who give voice to Elvis Presley on the track) - click here to listen. Named after Tupelo, Mississippi, "Tupelo Shuffle" holds great significance to both Swae Lee and Diplo as it's not only both of their hometowns, but the hometown of Elvis Presley as well. With that special connection, this single became a notable collaboration paying homage to a place both artists share with Elvis. The pair performed the "Tupelo Shuffle" at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards last Sunday and Diplo debuted it during his set at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango. This followed the release of Doja Cat's melodic single " Vegas " - the visual for Doja's track is out now.ELVIS is an epic, big-screen spectacle from visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 60s and70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.



