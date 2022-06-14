We The Kingdom To Headline Nashville's Famed Ryman Auditorium On November 5, 2022



Named Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year at the 2021 Dove Awards, We the Kingdom is comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated group - and Nashville natives - We The Kingdom will make their headline debut on Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, November 5 with Cory Asbury and special guests."It's been a dream of ours since the beginning to play at the Ryman, and seeing this dream come true is overwhelming," says We The Kingdom. "It's our great honor to get to play on such a revered stage and stand where so many legends have stood, and we can't wait to be there!"The news was exclusively announced in The Tennessean last week here, and tickets are on-sale now (6.13) at wtklive.com. This is just one of several headline dates the group has lined up through the fall, with additional stops and more information coming soon. They are currently opening for Crowder on his 'My People Tour,' which is happening now throughout the Southeast.Named Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year at the 2021 Dove Awards, We the Kingdom is comprised of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed's children Franni Rae Cash Cain and Martin Cash, and close family friend Andrew Bergthold, who all came together as musicians during a life-changing Young Life experience. Since making their debut in 2018, the group has garnered continuous praise, earning their very first RIAA-certified GOLD Single for ﻿﻿'﻿Holy Water,' the group's first No.1 hit, in just a few years as a commercial band.



