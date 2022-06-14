PJ Morton Adds New Leg Of Shows To Watch The Suntour, Now Spanning 40+ Dates This Summer & Fall



11/25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Friday, June 17th, PJ Morton will kick off a four-month-long North American tour, headlining a long list of historic venues that just got even bigger. With the addition of half a dozen East Coast dates today, from Virginia to Baltimore, Boston and beyond, the multi Grammy-winning performer, songwriter and soul singer will now play over 40 shows and counting in support of his latest album, Watch The Sun. Presented by TJ Entertainment Group, each stop will also feature a set from rising force and fellow New Orleanian DJ Arie Spins, before Morton and his indomitable, ten-piece band debut a rousing array of music from Watch The Sun, live on the stages of the Apollo Theatre, Ryman Auditorium, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and other landmark locations.Tickets to the six newly added dates go on sale at 10am local time this Thursday, June 16th, with all other shows available now. Find the full list below, and more information at pjmortonmusic.com/#shows.Watch PJ Morton's brand new music video for Watch The Sun's " On My Way " (Feat. El DeBarge), where he takes a trip back to a time of pay phones, cassette tapes and wholehearted yearning: https://youtu.be/klSU9iin7KIHot off a hometown return to New Orleans Jazz Fest, a headlining set at Jakarta's Java Jazz Fest, plus performances on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Kelly Clarkson Show and more in recent months, PJ Morton will finally bring songs like "Be Like Water" (Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas), "My Peace" (Feat. JoJo & Mr. Talkbox), "Please Don't Walk Away" and other Watch The Sun highlights to audiences all across the US. While he has long been known to deliver "one of the best live shows in music (Okayplayer), on Watch The Sun his "smooth, soulful funk amalgamates with every style from reggae to Afrobeats, resulting in a more versatile musical offering than we've seen yet" (Essence).Learn why Morton calls the self-released, self-produced LP his most honest and authentic in a profile with CBS Mornings, as well as interviews on The Real and NPR's All Things Considered.Out now on Morton Records, Watch The Sun includes additional collaborations with Chronixx, Wale, Jill Scott and Alex Isley, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls. Listen here: https://music.empi.re/watchthesunPJ Morton - 2022 Tour Dates6/17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston6/18 - Austin, TX - Emo's6/19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas7/6 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre7/10 - Bellingham, WA - NW Tune-Up Festival7/15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall7/16 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre7/17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium7/20 - Memphis, TN - The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts7/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue7/23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!7/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE7/26 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom7/27 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre7/29 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater7/31 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival8/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre8/25 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall8/27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live8/28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando8/30 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre8/31 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall9/2 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle9/3 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater9/4 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre9/15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom9/16 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre9/17 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre9/20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades9/22 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts9/23 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Club9/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel9/29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park9/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom10/1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater10/20 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa10/21 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!10/25 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre10/26 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place10/27 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore11/25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore.



