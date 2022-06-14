PJ Morton Adds New Leg Of Shows To Watch The Suntour, Now Spanning 40+ Dates This Summer & Fall

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
This Friday, June 17th, PJ Morton
will kick off a four-month-long North American tour, headlining a long list of historic venues that just got even bigger. With the addition of half a dozen East Coast dates today, from Virginia to Baltimore, Boston
and beyond, the multi Grammy-winning performer, songwriter and soul singer will now play over 40 shows and counting in support of his latest album, Watch The Sun. Presented by TJ Entertainment Group, each stop will also feature a set from rising force and fellow New Orleanian DJ Arie Spins, before Morton
and his indomitable, ten-piece band debut a rousing array of music from Watch The Sun, live on the stages of the Apollo Theatre, Ryman Auditorium, Aretha Franklin
Amphitheatre and other landmark locations.
Tickets to the six newly added dates go on sale at 10am local time this Thursday, June 16th, with all other shows available now. Find the full list below, and more information at pjmortonmusic.com/#shows.
Watch PJ Morton's brand new music video for Watch The Sun's "On My Way
" (Feat. El DeBarge), where he takes a trip back to a time of pay phones, cassette tapes and wholehearted yearning: https://youtu.be/klSU9iin7KI
Hot off a hometown return to New Orleans Jazz Fest, a headlining set at Jakarta's Java Jazz Fest, plus performances on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Kelly
Clarkson Show and more in recent months, PJ Morton
will finally bring songs like "Be Like Water" (Feat. Stevie Wonder
& Nas), "My Peace" (Feat. JoJo & Mr. Talkbox), "Please Don't Walk Away" and other Watch The Sun highlights to audiences all across the US. While he has long been known to deliver "one of the best live shows in music (Okayplayer), on Watch The Sun his "smooth, soulful funk amalgamates with every style from reggae to Afrobeats, resulting in a more versatile musical offering than we've seen yet" (Essence).
Learn why Morton
calls the self-released, self-produced LP his most honest and authentic in a profile with CBS Mornings, as well as interviews on The Real and NPR's All Things Considered.
Out now on Morton
Records, Watch The Sun includes additional collaborations with Chronixx, Wale, Jill Scott
and Alex Isley, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls. Listen here: https://music.empi.re/watchthesun
PJ Morton
- 2022 Tour Dates
6/17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
6/18 - Austin, TX - Emo's
6/19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
7/6 - Detroit, MI - Aretha Franklin
Amphitheatre
7/10 - Bellingham, WA - NW Tune-Up Festival
7/15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
7/16 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre
7/17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
7/20 - Memphis, TN - The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
7/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
7/23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
7/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
7/26 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
7/27 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth
Theatre
7/29 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater
7/31 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival
8/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
8/25 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music
Hall
8/27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
8/28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
8/30 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
8/31 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music
Hall
9/2 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
9/3 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater
9/4 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
9/15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
9/16 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
9/17 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
9/20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
9/22 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
9/23 - Santa
Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Club
9/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
9/29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
9/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
10/1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
Theater
10/20 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
10/21 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
10/25 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre
10/26 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
10/27 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
11/25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore.