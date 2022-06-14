Nigel Hinds Releases The Smooth And Sultry New Single 'Ghostin'' On June 14, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having already showcased himself as a rich and passionate artist on a flurry of glittering singles over the years, emerging singer Nigel Hinds is back on the grind once again with his powerful new release 'Ghostin''.



Produced by the enigmatic Christof Jennings aka smokingsforcoolpeople, 'Ghostin'' continues that fresh and dynamic R&B appeal he has been pursuing since his earliest beginnings. With his rich and soaring voice layered amongst a bold and oscillating production from start to finish, this new one sees him return with a flurry of heartfelt textures throughout.



Speaking about the new track, Nigel said, "'Ghostin' was written based on a personal experience that i went through. I have been the one to ghost and I have also been ghosted. I thought this would be something a lot of listeners could relate to as we have all experienced this at some point in our lives".



Since learning to sing from the age of five, Nigel Hinds has always been one to explore different styles within his music. Usually focusing between gospel, soul, and R&B, he began his journey in his local Seventh Day Adventist Church. Singing amongst numerous choirs throughout his childhood, he is still showcasing his vibrant voice as a member of vocal quartet Sing Baby Sing.

www.soundcloud.com/user-6591430-297630206/sets/ghostin-by-nigel-hinds/s-vRIzjPeILWT



