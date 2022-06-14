Girls Aloud Members To Join Forces To Raise Money In Sarah Harding's Honour





Race for Life for LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola are working together this year to raise funds to support a poignant and specific wish that Sarah expressed prior to her passing; to raise money for breast cancer research.They have a number of exciting fundraising activities planned for 2022, culminating in a big industry-led gala dinner launching in the next few months that will aim to support Sarah's wish. More details of those activities will be announced soon.To start with the girls are joining forces with Cancer Research UK for a special 'Race for Life for Sarah' 5k event, raising money for vital breast cancer research in honour of their much-loved bandmate.Becoming part of the 'Race for Life for Sarah' team offers a special moment in time for all those who loved and respected Sarah to come together with the rest of the band and celebrate her life while making an amazing contribution to incredible research that will help improve survival for people with cancer.The 5k will take place on Sunday 24 July at Race for Life in Hyde Park, London. Race for Life for Sarah will be a special addition to the Race for Life event, beginning at 11.30am. Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola are encouraging people to join the team and be part of what will be a very special tribute to Sarah. The money raised by Sarah's team will help fund vital breast cancer research.Everyone is welcome at Race for Life for Sarah. The event is non-competitive, and participants can run, walk or jog the 5k route. Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola will be taking part at Hyde Park but for those who can't be in London like Kimberley, people can still take part by doing a Race for Life at Home for Sarah on 24 July or at a time convenient to them.Race for Life for Sarah is part of Cancer Research UK's Race for Life event series, in partnership with Tesco. Since Race for Life began in 1994, over 10 million people have taken part, raising over £920m for the charity's life-saving work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer.



