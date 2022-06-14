River Nelson - Treasures (Remix) Ft. Blu





Just as the original, the remix is about someone working hard and smart to achieve their treasures, whether those treasures are internal riches - like having inner-peace - or external riches, like gaining financial wealth.

"I believe, whether it's trying to achieve a goal in life or striving to be the best version of yourself, it usually takes consistent effort and a tunnel vision-like focus to achieve it," says River about the single.

"And that's what Treasures is all about. It's a self reminder that if I keep putting in the work, then positive things will happen.



Plus, working with Blu was nothing short of a thrill, as I've admired his amazing skill-level for many years. I really do believe our styles mesh perfectly, and I cannot wait for people to hear it for themselves."

Treasures (remix) ft. Blu is out today- https://www.catapultdistribution.com/magnet/River-Nelson/Treasures-Remix

twitter.com/rivnel

www.instagram.com/rivernelsonmc/

www.facebook.com/river.nelson

twitter.com/HerFavColor

www.instagram.com/bluherfavcolor New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 'Treasures (remix)' is the latest single from River Nelson and AltoBeats' album "Like the Sun Didn't Sink." The single features famed and globally respected Los Angeles rapper Blu, who released the classic 2007 album Below the Heavens with producer Exile.Just as the original, the remix is about someone working hard and smart to achieve their treasures, whether those treasures are internal riches - like having inner-peace - or external riches, like gaining financial wealth."I believe, whether it's trying to achieve a goal in life or striving to be the best version of yourself, it usually takes consistent effort and a tunnel vision-like focus to achieve it," says River about the single."And that's what Treasures is all about. It's a self reminder that if I keep putting in the work, then positive things will happen.Plus, working with Blu was nothing short of a thrill, as I've admired his amazing skill-level for many years. I really do believe our styles mesh perfectly, and I cannot wait for people to hear it for themselves."Treasures (remix) ft. Blu is out today- https://www.catapultdistribution.com/magnet/River-Nelson/Treasures-Remixtwitter.com/rivnelwww.instagram.com/rivernelsonmc/www.facebook.com/river.nelsontwitter.com/HerFavColorwww.instagram.com/bluherfavcolor



