Chrissy Metz Announces Seven Stop Live At City Winery Tour

When not on a tv or film set, Metz spends much of her time in Nashville writing and recording music. She has performed on famed stages from the Grand Ole Opry to the Bluebird Cafe. Find Metz's music including "Girl Go," "Feel Good," Talking To God," "Actress" and more at www.ChrissyMetzMusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning actress and EMI Nashville recording artist Chrissy Metzannounces Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery, a seven-city tour kicking off Aug. 9 in Washington, D.C. The intimate setting of City Winery provides the perfect atmosphere for Metz's affable, easy-going presence and storytelling to match her relatable music, from the emotional "Actress" to the empowering "Girl Go" and more. PopSugar claims the multitalented star "has golden pipes," while Country Living says, "Chrissy Metz singing live will give you chills."Chrissy Metz Live At City Winery Tour Dates:August 9 Washington, D.C.August 11 Philadelphia, Pa.August 13 New York, N.Y.August 14 Boston, Mass.August 30 Chicago, Ill.August 31 Atlanta, Ga. September 1 Nashville, Tenn.Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at noon local time. Visit www.ChrissyMetzMusic.com for more.EMI Nashville artist Chrissy Metz signed a recording contract shortly following her starring role in the 20th Century Fox Breakthrough movie and soundtrack featuring her performance of the Oscar-nominated track, "I'm Standing With You." While an award-winning actress well known for her role as "Kate Pearson" on NBC's This Is Us, Metz has always called music her "first love."When not on a tv or film set, Metz spends much of her time in Nashville writing and recording music. She has performed on famed stages from the Grand Ole Opry to the Bluebird Cafe. Find Metz's music including "Girl Go," "Feel Good," Talking To God," "Actress" and more at www.ChrissyMetzMusic.com.



