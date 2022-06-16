Ben Harper Releases 'We Need To Talk About It'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
3x GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter/musician/producer Ben Harper
has shared "We Need To Talk About It," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.
Produced by Harper and GRAMMY Award-winner Sheldon Gomberg, "We Need To Talk About It" marks the first single from Harper's eagerly anticipated fiercely personal soulful album, BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE, due via his new deal with Chrysalis Records on Friday, July 22. Pre-orders are available now HERE.
Propelled by Harper's blisteringly funky guitar, "We Need To Talk About It" defiantly addresses the wounds of slavery through a sharp-edged call-and-response with gospel-fueled backing vocals and pounding rhythms augmented by the distinctive sound of the African talking drum.
Harper - joined by his longtime band, The Innocent Criminals - will herald BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE with an epic world tour highlighted by North American and European headline dates, festival performances, US shows alongside Jack Johnson, and a 15-night run supporting his recent collaborator Harry Styles
at Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum. More headlining dates will be announced. Watch the new music video here:
BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS WORLD TOUR DATES 2022:
JULY
3 - Casablanca, Morocco - Jazzablanca
7 - Cognac, France - Cognac Blues Passions
9 - Bruges, Belgium - Cactus Festival
10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
11 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Abbaye de Neumünster
13 - Marostica, Italy - Marostica Summer Festival
15 - Nîmes, France - Festival de Nîmes
16 - Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France - Guitare en Scène
17 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival
19 - Nichelino, Italy - Stupinigi Sonic Park
20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Summer Nights Open Air
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Festival Jardins Pedralbes
23 - Girona, Spain - Sons del Món
25 - Madrid, Spain - Noches del Botánico
28 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne
29 - Gignac, France - Le Festival Ecaussysteme à Gignac
31 - Colmar, France - Foire aux Vins d'Alsace
AUGUST
2 - Palmanova, Italy - Piazza Grande
3 - San Mauro Pascoli, Italy - Acieloaperto Festival
4 - Rome, Italy - Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica
6 - Taormina, Italy - Teatro Antico di Taormina
9 - Riola Sardo, Italy - Parco dei Suoni
11 - Brescia, Italy - Festa di Radio
Onda d'Urto
SEPTEMBER
15-18 - Victoria, BC - Rifflandia Festival *
18 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
20 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
21 - Bend, OR - Clear Summer Nights
22 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
24 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre ^
OCTOBER
7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
23 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
24 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
26 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
29 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
31 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
NOVEMBER
2 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
4 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
5 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
7 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
9 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
11 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
14 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †
* Festival Performance
^ w/Jack Johnson
† w/Harry Styles.