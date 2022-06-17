Jack Johnson Shares A Unique NFT Experience





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Outside Interactive, Inc., the world's leading creator of active lifestyle content, services, events, and experiences, today announced a partnership with multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Jack Johnson to enhance the company's first NFT with one-of-a-kind musical rewards. Johnson joins Outside to celebrate its first NFT, called the Bedrock Badge, which gives fans a chance to win prizes associated with Jack Johnson's eighth studio album, Meet the Moonlight, which comes out June 24.Thousands of Outside followers downloaded the Bedrock Badge in early June when it was released on Outside.io, the company's new creator marketplace. Available on the marketplace for a limited time, the free Bedrock Badge is meant to welcome and reward early adopters. Every user who claims a Bedrock Badge at Outside.io can enter to win exclusive content and experiences from Johnson and will get first access to his upcoming drops on the marketplace. Badge holders will also be automatically entered to win these prizes:- 1 winner will receive a special fan experience for two to see Johnson play live from box seats at the Hollywood Bowl, plus a free digital download of Meet the Moonlight.- 50 winners will receive a signed vinyl copy of Meet the Moonlight, plus a free digital download of the album.- 500 winners will receive a limited edition Meet the Moonlight poster, plus a free digital download of the album."We're honored and excited to work with Jack," said Robin Thurston, CEO of Outside Interactive. "He's appeared on the cover of Outside magazine and can be heard on the Outside Podcast. Our readers love him - not just for his music but also because he's passionate about sustainability, surfing, and the regenerative powers of nature. This partnership with Jack is a great example of how companies can leverage Web3 technology to better support great artists and get their work to more listeners, viewers, and readers.""I'm excited to be working with Outside," said Jack Johnson, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter. "We share a belief in the importance of connecting to nature. I'm also a big fan of their commitment to climate and inclusivity. I'm thrilled that Outside will be supporting non-profits including the Kōkua Hawai'i Foundation, which we started to support environmental education in Hawai'i."To celebrate the Bedrock Badge partnership, Johnson will also play a live set from Meet the Moonlight at the Outside.io event in New York City on June 23 followed by a Q&A with National Geographic Explorer in Residence Wade Davis. Other events, taking place between June 21-23, 2022, will include a solstice yoga practice in Times Square, immersive art exhibits at Wonder Fair, and a guest panelist appearance at NFT.NYC by Outside CEO Robin Thurston.More information about the Bedrock Badge - including a link to claim your own free NFT - are available at Outside.io, where users can also find a roadmap of future creator collaborations and a whitepaper detailing the company's Web3 vision. Jack Johnson has released seven studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. His Brushfire Records label and touring crew continue to be leaders in the greening of the music industry and his All At Once social action network connects fans with local non-profits at each tour stop. Jack, with his wife Kim, founded the Kōkua Hawai'i Foundation to support environmental education in Hawai'i's schools and communities, as well as the Johnson Ohana Foundation to support environmental, art and music education worldwide. Proceeds from albums and tour profits, along with Johnson's personal charitable activities, have resulted in over $37 million donated to charity since 2001.



