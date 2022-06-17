More Than A Maybe By Juna N Joey





Scheduled for digital release on the 17th of June 2022, "More Than A Maybe" really sparkles with their country roots, fusing in more of a country-rock sound. Acting as the perfect summer romance hit, the single delves into a high-school fueled love story. The anxieties and butterflies that brew up inside when asking out that first person to have ever caught your eye. Like a movie, it gets played out on repeat over and over, thinking through every possibility. "More Than A Maybe" perfectly encapsulates the sounds of classic country as well as their moulding it with their own contemporary flair, sprinkling in modern colours and motifs. Their understanding of the zeitgeist brings a fresh and rejuvenating burst into such an iconic and classic genre.



Unravelling his own meaning and personalized take on the single, Joey says that "As a guy, it takes courage to ask a girl out on a date and facing a potential rejection. On the other hand, you have to just do it and ask them out and you are hoping for anything but a hard no even if it is "More Than A Maybe". My favourite line to sing is: There's a little movie playing in my head and the other line is: It's gonna be a night that we will never forget."



At such a young age, the pair are already doing admirable and inspirational things. At the start of June, Juna N Joey will be flying over to the UK, where they have planned a tour across the UK. This won't be any old tour, the duo will be going around schools across the country, playing a performance as well as doing a talk on mental health and bullying issues that are so prevalent in young people.

Organically developing a robust and loyal following after posting covers on YouTube, has earned Juna N Joey over 8.1 million collective views in addition to over 82K subscribers. Fans have had the luxury of seeing the pair grow up and their sound evolve is something that has stayed in their hearts and why fans can't get enough of the pair.



Originally from West Palm Beach, FL and now Nashville recording artists, the duo has amassed over 11 million views and 1.8 million likes on TikTok. Between opportunities with DreamworksTV, Nickelodeon's 'America's Most Musical Family', interest from 'America's Got Talent', and a tour with 'American Idol' alum Cade Foehner, and the UK/Nashville star Twinnie amongst others. To say they have remained busy in recent years is an understatement.

