Beyonce Announces Release Of New Project 'Renaissance'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyoncé has announced that her new project, "Renaissance," will be released on July 29. The news came after Beyoncé updated her Instagram bio with the statement, "act i Renaissance 7.29." The new project, which can be pre-saved here, will include 16 tracks. Currently unknown shirts and CD box sets can be purchased on her website. Several music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, also confirmed the news.Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020.Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.Beyoncé also released Homecoming on Netflix in 2019. The film featured an intimate look at the making of her 2018 Coachella set and was released alongside a live album of the same name. Watch Beyoncé perform "Be Alive" at the Oscars here:



