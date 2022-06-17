Ghanaian-German R&B Artist Marvin Brooks Releases New EP 'Do It With Love'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ghanaian-German R&B artist Marvin Brooks dropped his newest EP Do It With Love on June 16th, 2022 via Position Music/2WEI Records.A follow-up to his 2021 full-length I'll Be Fine, Do It With Love is an intimate peek at the international musician's seamless blend of reggae, pop, jazz, singer/songwriter, and blues packaged into a tidy ensemble of five tracks. Previous singles on the album include " Myself " (which charted in Hungary on Apple Music) and "I Need You."With millions of total streams already, Brooks says his latest release "encourages us to keep pushing forward at all times, but to always do so with love". The organic and honest lyrics resemble the likes of pioneers such as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, with shades of Bob Marley - yet familiar fans of Brooks will quickly recognize the unique creative lane that Brooks has currently found himself in over the past year with this record.Prior to this release, Brooks' music has been heard on branded projects for Nike, ESPN, Deezer, UFC, Apex Legends, Peloton, and more.Last year, Brooks' most-popular song " Ghost " (2WEI Remix) had a viral moment on YouTube after the popular Minecraft/Dream-SMP YouTuber SAD-ist used it in her wildly popular "Hog Hunt" video, which has now been viewed nearly 25 million times on YouTube in just over a year, and has impressively racked up over 6M spins on Spotify.Marvin Brooks has been written up in Broadway World, The Fox Magazine, SoundVapors, and more. His music has also been supported on popular editorial Spotify playlists including Feelin' Good, Ultra Gaming, The Flow, and New Music Friday (Germany). Listen to the new EP below:



