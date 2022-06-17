Jukebox The Ghost Announce Annual HalloQueen Shows





After being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, Jukebox The



Last month, Jukebox The



On Cheers, Jukebox The



In celebration of Cheers, Jukebox The



JUKEBOX THE GHOST TOUR DATES:

6/25 Pittsburgh PA - WYEP Summer

8/3 Haddon Heights NJ McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell

8/4 Lewes DE - Grain on the Rocks Concert Series

8/6 Nantucket MA - The Gaslight Festival

9/2 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors

9/9 - Copper Mountain CO Union Peak Festival

9/18 Louisville KY - Bourbon & Beyond



Headlining Fall Tour:

9/28 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/29 Norfolk, VA - Elevation 27

9/30 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

10/1 Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/2 Atlanta, GA - The Loft

10/3 Nashville, TN - Basement East

10/5 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

10/6 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

10/7 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City

10/8 Dallas, TX - Trees

10/10 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/11 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

10/14 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

10/15 San Francisco, CA August Hall

10/17 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/18 Seattle, WA - Neptune



HalloQueen 2022:

10/20 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10/22 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/27 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/29 New York NY, NY - Brooklyn Steel New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since 2015, piano-pop trio Jukebox The Ghost has turned their admiration of Queen into a holiday spectacular and a music festival in miniature every Halloween. HalloQueen, as they call it, is a two-set extravaganza featuring one full set of Jukebox the Ghost originals (followed by a costume contest intermission), and another set of Queen's greatest hits, complete with Queen regalia and an arena-sized performance to match.After being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, Jukebox The Ghost is thrilled to announce the return of their always-sold-out yearly festival. The four-night spectacle will be taking place in Salt Lake City, UT; Denver, CO; Washington, DC; and the band's hometown of New York, NY this October. Tickets are on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10am local time. For more information, visit https://www.jukeboxtheghost.com/.Last month, Jukebox The Ghost released their self-produced sixth studio album Cheers. The album is a flamboyant, eclectic, and musically-inventive toast to surviving and thriving in the face of hard times, conjuring up 70's Queen and McCartney-styled song suites, without sacrificing any modern punch.On Cheers, Jukebox The Ghost combines their memorable choruses, cheerful melodies, and Freddie Mercury-esque vocals with the hip-hop-influenced energy of Twenty One Pilots, the modern piano balladry of Andrew McMahon, and the joyful energy of Walk The Moon. By almost any measure, it's their most ambitious and cohesive creative effort to date.In celebration of Cheers, Jukebox The Ghost will embark on a headlining tour this fall. Over the years, the band has become known for their fun & energetic live show and has garnered a cult-like following around the globe. Their 2022 fall tour will take them to their largest headlining venues to date across September and October, culminating in four of their signature HalloQueen shows.JUKEBOX THE GHOST TOUR DATES:6/25 Pittsburgh PA - WYEP Summer Music Festival8/3 Haddon Heights NJ McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell8/4 Lewes DE - Grain on the Rocks Concert Series8/6 Nantucket MA - The Gaslight Festival9/2 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Outdoors9/9 - Copper Mountain CO Union Peak Festival9/18 Louisville KY - Bourbon & BeyondHeadlining Fall Tour:9/28 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer9/29 Norfolk, VA - Elevation 279/30 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater10/1 Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle10/2 Atlanta, GA - The Loft10/3 Nashville, TN - Basement East10/5 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway10/6 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck10/7 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall10/8 Dallas, TX - Trees10/10 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom10/11 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues10/14 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex10/15 San Francisco, CA August Hall10/17 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom10/18 Seattle, WA - NeptuneHalloQueen 2022:10/20 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot10/22 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre10/27 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club10/29 New York NY, NY - Brooklyn Steel



