John Legend & Muni Long Release Sweet New Song 'Honey'



"

"Honey makes the world go 'round / The world go 'round / Ain't it, lovely/ The way it flow when I go down / When I go down?" Legend sings in the first verse.



The jazzy, R&B-infused song was produced by Ryan Tedder, Steven Franks, Lindgren, and Tommy Brown.

"Show me the ways to explore," Legend croons on the track. "Every day wanting more."



Legend and Long serve as co-writers on "



"



Legend will return to Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Legend has enlisted singer-songwriter Muni Long for his new single "Honey." Honey " is a sweet and smooth tune made for the bedroom."Honey makes the world go 'round / The world go 'round / Ain't it, lovely/ The way it flow when I go down / When I go down?" Legend sings in the first verse.The jazzy, R&B-infused song was produced by Ryan Tedder, Steven Franks, Lindgren, and Tommy Brown."Show me the ways to explore," Legend croons on the track. "Every day wanting more."Legend and Long serve as co-writers on " Honey " alongside Melanie Joy Fontana, HARV, Gregory Heinn, Lindgren, Franks, Tedder, and Brown. While Legend has previously worked with Long as co-songwriters, " Honey " is their first time collaborating as recording artists. Honey " is the second track from Legend's forthcoming eighth studio album. It follows recent single "Dope," featuring rapper J.I.D. The title of the LP, a follow-up to 2020's Bigger Love, and its release date have not yet been revealed.Legend will return to Las Vegas for the second leg of his residency, "Love in Las Vegas," later this summer. Shows are scheduled to run from Aug. 5-20 and Oct. 14-29. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.



