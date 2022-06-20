Moontricks X Dirtwire Release Soulful New Single "The Edge"









"'The Edge' is a gritty anthem for change, moving from walking the fine line of a precipice and ascending out the other side," Moontricks' Sean Rodman explains. "Heavy driven guitars and soulful vocals meander through the lush soundscape on the journey through the song."



Dirtwire adds, "This song was born in the Costa Rican jungle during the last Envision Festival to happen in 2019. Mark [Revely] came up with this riff playing through a mini portable amp while the bands were hanging out together. The riff was recorded to somebody's phone and that's the guitar you hear in the recording. The Moontricks boys picked up the baton and ran with it, and now we have this down-home swung out BC mountain anthem from the equator!"



Written and produced by Moontricks--Nathan Gurley at the production helm and Sean Rodman on songwriting and vocals--and Dirtwire--Mark Revely, Evan Fraser, and



In addition to "The Edge," Moontricks has been unveiling a series of singles leading up to the release of Currents, the duo's first full-length album release. Most recently, "Embers," and its corresponding ethereal animation video by



Additionally, Moontricks--who had been establishing themselves on the festival circuit before the pandemic--are returning to the road to support their new music. Look for Gurley and Rodman to appear at many major and boutique Canadian festivals as well as select U.S. gatherings this summer and into the fall. Confirmed dates thus far are:



Moontricks 2022 Summer Tour Dates:

Fri Jun 17, 2022 -- Joussard, AB -- North Country Fair

Sun Jun 19, 2022 -- Hummingbird Ranch, CO -- Sonic Bloom Festival

Sat Jun 25, 2022 -- Billings, MT -- Oxbird Festival

Sat Jul 9, 2022 -- Winnipeg, MB -- Winnipeg Folk Festival

Thu Jul 14, 2022 -- Ness Creek, SK -- Ness Creek

Sat Jul 16, 2022 -- Pachena Bay, BC -- Pachena Bay Festival

Fri Jul 22, 2022 -- Squamish, BC -- Constellation Festival

Sun Jul 24, 2022 -- Salmo, BC -- Shambhala

Thu Jul 28, 2022 -- Haines, AL -- Alaska

Sat Jul 30, 2022 -- Mulhurst Bay, AB -- Pigeon Lake Festival

Sun Jul 31, 2022 -- Kaslo, BC -- Kaslo Jazz Festival

Fri Aug 12, 2022 -- Lake Country, BC -- Kelowna Outdoor Summer Series

Sat Aug 13, 2022 -- High Prairie, AB -- Intersect Festival

Sat Aug 20, 2022 -- Thornville, OH -- Secret Dreams Festival

Fri Sep 2, 2022 -- Harmony Park, MN -- Shangrila Festival

Sun Sep 4, 2022 -- Sandpoint, ID -- Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Fri Sep 9, 2022 -- Vancouver, BC -- TBA

Wed Sep 14, 2022 -- Eugene, OR -- The Big Dirty

Fri Sep 16, 2022 -- Seattle, WA -- Nectar Lounge

Sat Sep 17, 2022 -- Bellingham, WA -- Wild Buffalo House of Music

Sun Sep 18, 2022 -- Victoria, BC -- Rifflandia Festival



Nestled deep in the beautiful Kootenay mountains of Western Canada lies the home of Moontricks, a duo whose timeless sound captures the essence of their rugged roots. Combining their love of folk, blues, and electronic music, Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman are blazing their own trail, merging musical worlds previously unacquainted and capturing audiences along the way. With Gurley at the production helm and Rodman on songwriting and vocals, they've birthed an authentically raw and seductive sound infusing grassroots blues, wistful soul, and gritty, bootstomping bass. Their breakout organic hit "Home" has surpassed five million streams and their music is frequently licensed for film and television.



Confirmed dates thus far are: 