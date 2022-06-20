Post Malone Announces Additional Tour Dates For The Twelve Carat Tour





Post recently released his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records]. In addition to massive anthems "

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale TODAY Friday, June 17th at 10am local time on livenation.com



TWELVE CARAT TOUR DATES:

With Roddy Ricch

+On Sale Friday, June 17th at 12pm Local

Sat Sep 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sun Sep 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel

Wed Sep 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

Thu Sep 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Sat Sep 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Sun Sep 18 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*

Tue Sep 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Sep 24 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Sep 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Oct 01 - Detroit, MI -

Sun Oct 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Oct 04 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

Thu Oct 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center+

Fri Oct 07 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Oct 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*

Wed Oct 12 - New York, NY - Madison

Thu Oct 13 - New York, NY - Madison

Sat Oct 15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*

Sun Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Tue Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA -

Fri Oct 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

Sat Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

Tue Oct 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Wed Oct 26 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Fri Oct 28 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center*

Sun Oct 30 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena*

Thu Nov 03 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

Sat Nov 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

Sun Nov 06 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Thu Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

Sun Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

Tue Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

Wed Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena* New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to overwhelming demand, GRAMMY Award-nominated 3x diamond-certified artist Post Malone has announced 5 additional dates for the just announced Twelve Carat Tour, an extensive 38-show outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch. Post has added additional shows in Toronto, Boston, New York and Los Angeles. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 10th at CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE making stops in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Vancouver and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena on November 16th.Post recently released his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records]. In addition to massive anthems " Cooped Up " [with Roddy Ricch] and " One Right Now " [with The Weeknd], the record boasts appearances from an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI. Musically, Post collaborated with longtime cohorts such as producers and co-writers Louis Bell, Billy Walsh, and Andrew Watt as well as Omer Fedi and more.TICKETS: Tickets go on sale TODAY Friday, June 17th at 10am local time on livenation.comTWELVE CARAT TOUR DATES:With Roddy Ricch+On Sale Friday, June 17th at 12pm LocalSat Sep 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health CenterSun Sep 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterWed Sep 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center*Thu Sep 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*Sat Sep 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*Sun Sep 18 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*Tue Sep 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaWed Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaFri Sep 23 - Boston, MA - TD GardenSat Sep 24 - Boston, MA - TD GardenTue Sep 27 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseWed Sep 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaSat Oct 01 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaSun Oct 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge FieldhouseTue Oct 04 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*Thu Oct 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center+Fri Oct 07 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterSun Oct 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*Wed Oct 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*Thu Oct 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*Sat Oct 15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena*Sun Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*Tue Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*Fri Oct 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*Sat Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*Tue Oct 25 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*Wed Oct 26 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*Fri Oct 28 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center*Sun Oct 30 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*Tue Nov 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena*Thu Nov 03 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*Sat Nov 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*Sun Nov 06 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*Thu Nov 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*Fri Nov 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*Sun Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*Tue Nov 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*Wed Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*



