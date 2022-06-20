Brad Mehldau's New Album 'Jacob's Ladder,' Now Available On Vinyl

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brad Mehldau's new album, Jacob's Ladder, first released on CD and digital in March, is now available in a double vinyl set. The album features new music that reflects on scripture and the search for God through music inspired by the prog rock Mehldau loved as a young adolescent, which was his gateway to the fusion that eventually led to his discovery of jazz. Featured musicians on the album include Mehldau's label mates Chris Thile and Cécile McLorin Salvant, as well as Mark Guiliana, Becca Stevens, Joel Frahm, and others. You can take a look inside the vinyl package here:







Mojo, in a four-star album review, says: "Sonically, Jacob's Ladder is a kaleidoscopic affair, where baroque prog-rock edifices are juxtaposed with clouds of ethereal choirs, dreamy piano interludes, and squalls of free jazz-style clarinet. Skillfully weaving these elements into storytelling sound collages, Mehldau takes the listener on a memorable musical journey."



"This epic venture's panoramic soundscape, storyteller's control of dynamics, and canny use of guest players show how far Mehldau has come as a sophisticated manipulator of complex materials," says the Guardian, naming it Jazz Album of the Month in March. "Relish a unique contemporary musician's ingenious mingling of a traditional and contemporary sound palette, with plenty of characteristically freewheeling jazz detours on the way."

"On Jacob's Ladder Mehldau gives you both something to think about as well as musically get your teeth into," says Jazzwise, naming it Album of the Month in March. "Those are indeed rare qualities."



Mehldau explains, "We are born close to God, and as we mature, we invariably move further and further away from Him on account of our ego. Jacob's Ladder begins at that place closer to God with the voice of child, and then moves into the world of action. God is always there, but in our discovery and conquest, and all the joys and sorrows they bring, we may lose sight of him. He sets a ladder before us though, like in Jacob's dream, and we climb towards him, to find reconciliation with ourselves, to stitch up all those worldly wounds and finally heal. The record ends with my vision of heaven—once again as a child, His child, in eternal grace, in ecstasy.

"The musical conduit on the record is prog," Mehldau continues. "Prog—progressive rock—was the music of my childhood, before I discovered jazz. It matched the fantasy and science fiction books I read from C.S. Lewis, Madeleine L'Engle and others at that time, aged ten through twelve. It was my gateway to the fusion of Miles Davis, Weather Report, Mahavishnu Orchestra and other groups, which in turn was the gateway to more jazz. Jazz shared with prog a broader expressive scope and larger-scale ambitions than the rock music I had known already.

"The prog from Rush, Gentle Giant, and Emerson, Lake and Palmer here only hints at the genre's conceptual, compositional and emotional range. These bands and others have continued to influence newer groups that bring prog impulses into the arena of hard rock and screaming math metal, like Periphery, whose music is included here, and also inspired the screaming vocals on 'Herr und Knecht.' I tried to avoid a direct tribute approach to all the songs, and opted in some cases for excerpts, or reworking of themes."



Although Brad Mehldau is best known as a jazz composer and improviser, he has made several albums that fall outside of the mainstream jazz genre, including his 2001 Largo, produced by Jon Brion. Wide-ranging in texture and big in scale, it features woodwind or brass ensembles are on several tracks, as well as a heavy emphasis on powerful drums. In 2010, Nonesuch released his second collaboration with Brion, Highway Rider, which includes performances by Mehldau's trio—drummer Jeff Ballard and bassist Larry Grenadier—as well as drummer Matt Chamberlain, saxophonist Joshua Redman, and a chamber orchestra led by Dan Coleman. Mehldau also orchestrated and arranged the album's fifteen pieces for the ensemble.



Mehldau's 2014 collaboration with Mark Guiliana, Mehliana: Taming the Dragon, featured Mehldau on Fender Rhodes and synthesizers and Guiliana on drums and effects, playing twelve original tunes—six by the duo and six by Mehldau. His 2019 album Finding Gabriel featured performances by him on piano, synthesizers, percussion, and Fender Rhodes, as well as vocals. Guest musicians included Ambrose Akinmusire, Sara Caswell, Kurt Elling, Joel Frahm, Mark Guiliana, Gabriel Kahane, and Becca Stevens, among others.



