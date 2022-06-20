Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin's"Fear Is Not My Future"





The Kingdom Tour continues this weekend with shows at Detroit's Caesars New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the 7th anniversary of the Mother Emmanuel AME Church tragedy (6.17) - an event that took place in the hometown (Charleston, SC) of Maverick City Music members Chandler Moore and Brandon Lake - the GRAMMY-winning group, alongside Kirk Franklin, shares an intimate glimpse into a discovery of faith, a demonstration of deep gratitude, and the power harnessed in a community built on acceptance through their latest single, "Fear is Not My Future" - featured on their new collaborative album,'Kingdom Book One,' out today.The track was performed and recorded in the Mother Emmanuel AME Church, and it is fortified by varied backgrounds and personal ties to the city. Each repetition of "fear is not my future" impresses upon the listener the meaning more deeply: love and faith will always overcome fear and there is always hope in the future.Fear is the most debilitating aspect of human life - regardless of where we come from or where we currently stand, fear is an experience we all have in common. With "Fear is Not My Future," Maverick City Music and Franklin inspire each and every one of us to look at fear in a wholly different light, to embrace it rather than let it control us - acknowledging that, with the everlasting love and forgiveness of God, there is no fear too big, sin too grave, or pain too heavy to conquer. Maverick City Music recently received their first BET Awards nomination - the Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspiration Award for their song "Jireh." The group is set to perform on the upcoming BET Awards show, as well as part of NPR Tiny Desk's Black Music Month (6.24), and they'll appear on The View on Monday, June 20 (check local listings).The Kingdom Tour continues this weekend with shows at Detroit's Little Arena (6.18) and Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena (6.19), with stops in Nashville, Los Angeles and more on the horizon. The final four performances on the tour - Kansas City, Cleveland, St. Paul, and Chicago - will be called "Kingdom Nights" and feature GRAMMY-winning artist Tamela Mann.



