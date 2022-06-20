Mod Sun Runs Around London In New Video For Summer Song "Perfectly Imperfect"



Directed by MOD SUN's close friend, and guitarist, forgetbrennan, the video was shot across various locations in London. The visual follows MOD SUN in multiple locations across town including: Hyde Park, on a double decker bus, the River Thames, Tufnell Park, and the roof The Hard Rock Hotel London. A few days before the video shoot MOD SUN shared an ask across social media for fans to show up in "



Following "Rich Kids Ruin Everything", "

"Is it not strange that 'I'm Perfect' and 'Imperfect' are spelled the exact same way?", said MOD SUN. "There's a message in that....we are all perfect just the way we are. Growing up in this day and age, it's hard to not compare our lives to others. 'Perfectly Imperfect' is a self love anthem about embracing yourself and your differences. We are all special. I'll never be exactly like my idols and heroes and that's amazing because I am ME! Also, It's summertime and all we are hearing is sad songs...the world needs some happiness right now."



Coming off the heels of playing a slew of sold out UK shows including Slam Dunk Festival and a sold out headlining show in London, MOD SUN will be headlining the first-ever Atlantis Concert for Earth, a music festival and global conservation summit taking place July 22-23, 2022, in Portugal.



On May 20, MOD SUN released his stoner comedy, Good Mourning, which he co-wrote, co-directed and starred in alongside frequent collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly. The film debuted in theaters nationwide and features a star-studded cast including Becky G, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Pete Davidson, Megan Fox, Whitney Cummings and more. Good Mourning is currently available to rent or purchase on all streaming platforms.



With a career spanning over a decade, very few musicians have accomplished what Minnesota native, MOD SUN has. With the release of 4 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes and more than 100 songs, he has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. MOD SUN, which stands for "movement on dreams, stand under none," started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands in the early 2000s, Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids. After several years of national and overseas touring, he decided to step out from behind the drums to pursue a solo career. Throughout his prolific career, MOD has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, blackbear, Gashi, Iann Dior, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer, songwriter, and producer MOD SUN drops the video for his latest release, pop-punk anthem of the summer " Perfectly Imperfect ".Directed by MOD SUN's close friend, and guitarist, forgetbrennan, the video was shot across various locations in London. The visual follows MOD SUN in multiple locations across town including: Hyde Park, on a double decker bus, the River Thames, Tufnell Park, and the roof The Hard Rock Hotel London. A few days before the video shoot MOD SUN shared an ask across social media for fans to show up in " Perfectly Imperfect " homemade shirts to be a part of the video, over 200 people participated. The video also features some clips shot on Mod's infamous DV camera that he takes everywhere.Following "Rich Kids Ruin Everything", " Perfectly Imperfect " is the second release from his upcoming album. On the uplifting track, MOD urges and empowers listeners to be "anything they want to be.""Is it not strange that 'I'm Perfect' and 'Imperfect' are spelled the exact same way?", said MOD SUN. "There's a message in that....we are all perfect just the way we are. Growing up in this day and age, it's hard to not compare our lives to others. 'Perfectly Imperfect' is a self love anthem about embracing yourself and your differences. We are all special. I'll never be exactly like my idols and heroes and that's amazing because I am ME! Also, It's summertime and all we are hearing is sad songs...the world needs some happiness right now."Coming off the heels of playing a slew of sold out UK shows including Slam Dunk Festival and a sold out headlining show in London, MOD SUN will be headlining the first-ever Atlantis Concert for Earth, a music festival and global conservation summit taking place July 22-23, 2022, in Portugal. Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, and more will also be headlining. The event will feature performances, both live and pre-recorded, from iconic artists, including a special virtual performance by Sting and showcase the incredible work of leading conservationists and organizations from around the world.On May 20, MOD SUN released his stoner comedy, Good Mourning, which he co-wrote, co-directed and starred in alongside frequent collaborator, Machine Gun Kelly. The film debuted in theaters nationwide and features a star-studded cast including Becky G, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Pete Davidson, Megan Fox, Whitney Cummings and more. Good Mourning is currently available to rent or purchase on all streaming platforms.With a career spanning over a decade, very few musicians have accomplished what Minnesota native, MOD SUN has. With the release of 4 albums, 3 EPs, 6 mixtapes and more than 100 songs, he has amassed global recognition and widespread industry respect. MOD SUN, which stands for "movement on dreams, stand under none," started out as a drummer for two popular punk rock bands in the early 2000s, Four Letter Lie and Scary Kids Scaring Kids. After several years of national and overseas touring, he decided to step out from behind the drums to pursue a solo career. Throughout his prolific career, MOD has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, blackbear, Gashi, Iann Dior, Nipsey Hussle, gnash, Travis Barker, Schoolboy Q and John Feldmann. With a new album coming late 2022, there's no slowing down for MOD SUN.



